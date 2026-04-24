Luxury handbag maker Judith Leiber Couture debuts in India with Delhi store

Global luxury handbag brand Judith Leiber has made its India retail debut with the launch of its first store at The Chanakya in New Delhi, signalling growing interest in the country’s evolving luxury market.

The company is betting on India’s emergence as a key luxury market, driven by a rise in high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and increasing global exposure.

“India is no longer just an aspirational luxury market. It is becoming decisive and self-assured,” said Chandni Agarwal, India spokesperson for Judith Leiber Couture.

The Delhi store features a curated selection of the brand’s signature designs, including novelty minaudières and evening bags.

Globally recognised styles such as the Bow Top Handle Bag, Crown Jewels and Butterfly clutch will be available, along with India-focused designs like Elephant Majestic, Red Rose Belle and Parrot Scarlet.

The brand highlighted a shift in consumer preferences from logo-driven purchases to craftsmanship and storytelling.

“There is a shift from pure logo-driven consumption towards a deeper appreciation for craftsmanship and storytelling. Judith Leiber sits at a perfect intersection of fashion and art,” Agarwal said.

Indian consumers are also increasingly viewing accessories as collectible art pieces rather than purely functional items.

Judith Leiber plans to incorporate culturally inspired elements such as motifs based on Ganesha and other themes relevant to Indian consumers.

“The details, ornamentation, the storytelling, all of it together will be more India-centric,” Agarwal said.

The company is adopting a measured approach to growth in India, focusing on building a strong customer base before expanding further.

“We see long-term potential here, but expansion will be measured and selective,” Agarwal added.

Judith Leiber’s handbags are handcrafted luxury pieces that can take up to two years to produce, involving around 20 artisans per creation.

Prices range up to $6,000–$7,000, and the company said it does not plan to alter pricing for the Indian market.

“The opening of Judith Leiber Couture at The Chanakya marks an important milestone in the brand’s broader international retail expansion,” said Henry Stupp, President, EMEAI at Authentic Brands Group.