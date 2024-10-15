Business Standard
Cotton exports likely to double to 2.85 mn bales in 2023-24 season: CAI

The cotton imports are now projected at 110,000 bales higher than the previous estimates

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

Cotton exports are expected to almost double to 2.85 mn bales in the 2023-24 season against 1.5 mn bales in the previous crop year 2022-23, as the average prices of Indian cotton were cheaper in the world market, Cotton Association of India (CAI) said on Tuesday.

"Indian cotton was ruling at a much cheaper rate during February-March compared to the global market. During this period, a lot of exports took place, including 2 mn bales to neighbouring Bangladesh," CAI president Atul S Ganatra told PTI.

He said that for the current season, which starts from October 1, the average rate of cotton is Rs 57,500 per candy, while in the previous year, it was Rs 62,500 per candy.

 

Meanwhile, the total production estimated by the CAI Crop Committee for the season 2023-24 stood at 32.52 mn bales compared to 318.90 lakh bales in the previous season.

The cotton imports are now projected at 110,000 bales higher than the previous estimates.

CAI has reduced its domestic consumption estimate by 400,000 bales to 31.3 mn bales.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

