Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Funding to Indian fintech rises 66%, number of rounds decline by 25%

Funding to Indian fintech rises 66%, number of rounds decline by 25%

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, funding to the fintech sector more than doubled from $293 million in Q2CY24

Fintech

After a prolonged funding winter, the Indian fintech ecosystem is showing signs of recovery. (Photo: PTI)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a prolonged funding winter, the Indian fintech ecosystem is showing signs of recovery, with the sector recording a 66 per cent year-on-year growth in funding to $778 million in the third quarter of calendar year 2024 (Q3CY24).

The sector raised $471 million in Q3CY23, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


On a quarter-on-quarter basis, funding to the fintech sector more than doubled from $293 million in Q2CY24.

The major factor driving the increased funding was DMI Finance, a consumer and small and medium enterprises (SME) loans firm, which raised $334 million in Q3CY24.
 
Despite the increase in funding, the number of funding rounds continued to decline. The sector saw 46 rounds in Q3CY24, a 25 per cent decline from 62 rounds in Q3CY23.

Alternative lending, investment tech, and payments were the top segments receiving the highest funding.

More From This Section

air purifier

Govt to verify air purifier claims amid pollution concerns in Delhi

Flight, plane, Airplane

India needs over $170 bn to fund aviation expansion: S&P Global Ratings

sunil mittal

All satcom providers must be treated alike in India: Sunil Mittal

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

India set to lead 6G revolution; our telecom sector aggressive: Scindia

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM calls for global framework for digital tech at India Mobile Congress


The alternative lending segment received a total of $517 million in funding in Q3CY24, a 49 per cent increase compared to the $348 million raised during the same period last year.

Fintech acquisitions in India declined by 50 per cent, with four acquisitions recorded in Q3CY24 compared to eight in Q3CY23.

India’s fintech ecosystem continues to rank as the fourth largest in the world, after the United States, China, and the United Kingdom.

“The resurgence in funding for the Indian fintech industry signifies a pivotal moment in our journey towards becoming a global fintech hub. With rising digital adoption and supportive government policies, we are positioned for sustained growth,” said Neha Singh, co-founder of Tracxn.

Also Read

PremiumAmiyatosh Purnanandam

RBI policy of not allowing crypto is a good approach: Amiyatosh Purnanandam

UPI

Navi climbs UPI leaderboard for second consecutive time, now fifth largest

PremiumPersonal loans

Collateral anchor: Fintech companies steer towards secured lending

PremiumStreet vendors, Street Hawkers

RBI nudges fintechs to consider granting same-day loans to street hawkers

Jio Financial Services Limited

Jio financial services unveils new app packed with features and upgrades

Topics : Fintech sector Fintech fintech companies Fintech firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon