Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Demand for home convenience products aids consumer goods growth: Report

Low penetration of major appliances presents expansion opportunity for industry

consumer goods electric goods appliances

Representative Picture

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian technical consumer goods market saw a year-on-year value growth of 11 per cent in the first half of the year, driven largely by consumer interest in home convenience products and a premiumisation trend, a new report stated.

The overall sector recorded a one per cent volume growth in the offline channel, said a report by consumer intelligence firm GfK. The small domestic appliance (SDA) segment led with a 29 per cent increase in value, reflecting heightened consumer interest in home convenience products.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, the major domestic appliances (MDA) segment followed with a robust 18 per cent value growth, indicating strong demand for essential household items.

“This growth is 3 times the growth in 2023 over the previous year. Key categories leading this growth in MDA are air conditioners and refrigerators, with a growth of 30 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively,” stated a release.

This reflects the spike in sales of air conditioners and refrigerators in the first half, owing to extreme heatwave conditions in the country.

“Despite these gains, the relatively low penetration of these products presents significant opportunities for industry expansion,” it added.

More From This Section

India Inc's credit quality, financial profile may improve further: S&P

Industrial output grows 4.2% in June on good show by mining, power sectors

Hotel rates, airfares soar ahead of long Independence Day weekend

Suicide helpline of Gujarat diamond industry gets 1,600 calls since launch

Independent directors' pay at Nifty-50 companies surges 106% since FY19


Meanwhile, consumers are now increasingly driven to feature-rich products, aided by lower inflation rates and easy EMI options.

According to the firm, smartphones with 256GB+ storage have registered a 140 per cent growth, reflecting the increasing demand for advanced technological capabilities and high-end features. Gaming laptops and washing machines with capacities of 9kg or more have also experienced impressive growth rates of 30 per cent each.

This premiumisation trend is fuelling value growth in the market.

“India has emerged as the fastest-growing large market in the technical consumer goods industry. Valued at around Rs 2 trillion, the market saw over 125 million units sold in the first half of 2024. The consumption growth underscores the diverse and dynamic nature of the Indian TCG industry, driven by evolving consumer needs and preferences. This growth in 2024 surpasses the growth achieved in 2023 by 3 percentage points,” said Anant Jain, head of customer success – India, GfK.

Also Read

Festival season fuels temp hiring across industries, 700k new jobs expected

From Dabur to Britannia, FMCG firms begin to see volumes growth revival

Budget 2024: Consumer goods firms may see an upswing after year of lull

FMCG manufacturers say Q1 sales growth picks up as demand improves

Rural India will continue to outpace urban expansion in FMCG sales: Kantar

Topics : Consumer goods FMCG Consumer goods Consumer goods companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon