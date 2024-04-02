Domestic and international air traffic cross pre-pandemic peak in FY24

The domestic and international air traffic in India, for the first time, crossed the pre-pandemic peak of 2018-19 in 2023-24 due to a sustained increase in demand, according to aviation consultancy firm CAPA India's data released on Tuesday.





ALSO READ: Aviation body issues rules for deplaning passengers during tarmac delays Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel International air traffic in India saw faster growth than domestic air traffic in 2023-24. The international air traffic in the country stood at 69.7 million passengers in 2023-24, recording a 22.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. In 2018-19, a total of 69.5 million air passengers travelled internationally.

The domestic air traffic in India stood at 153.4 million passengers in 2023-24, reflecting a 13.46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. In 2018-19, a total of 137.6 million air passengers travelled domestically.

The traffic in 2019-20 was impacted by Covid-19 as pandemic-induced restrictions were implemented from March 2020 onwards.