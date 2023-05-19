close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ease of doing business improved; still long way to go in many areas: CII

The ease of doing business in the country has improved in the last 5 to 10 years but there is a long way to go in many areas, the Confederation of Indian industry (CII) said on Friday

Press Trust of India Mumbai
CII logo

CII logo

3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ease of doing business in the country has improved in the last 5 to 10 years but there is a long way to go in many areas, the Confederation of Indian industry (CII) said on Friday.

Addressing the media after a meeting of its members from the four western states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa, CII Western Region Chairman and Tata Power MD and CEO Praveer Sinha said the industry feels there is a lot of growth happening and there is a lot of opportunity in the country.

In a poll of CEOs conducted by it, 76 per cent of the respondents were of the view that the Indian economy is expected to remain resilient in the backdrop of global geo-political headwinds.

"The ease of doing business has improved but if you ask me if it is 100 per cent, it is not 100 per cent. It is still some 55-60 per cent. That means there are opportunities of improvement," Sinha said.

He said that though the ease of doing business is better than it was 5 or 10 years back, "it is still a long way to go in so many areas".

One big change that has happened in the ease of doing business is is the use of digital technology and it helps in securing many approvals online or through digital means, he noted.

Also Read

Biggest challenge is to get Centre, states work together: CII president

Maharashtra ahead of other states in ease of doing business, says official

Cabinet okays bill decriminalising minor offences to push ease of doing biz

Piyush Goyal tables Jan Vishwas Bill in Lok Sabha for ease of doing biz

Commerce Ministry relaxes EPCG norms to promote ease of doing biz

Investment opportunity of $30 bn in petrochemical sector: Hardeep Puri

Govt may mandate 1% green jet fuel in all commercial flights by '25: Puri

Domestic air passenger traffic increased in India by 22.2% in April

33 teams to inspect Delhi industrial units to curb pollution: Gopal Rai

Huge business opportunities in petrochemical industry: Mandaviya

"So, I think there has been a lot of improvement but not 100 per cent yet (in some areas)," he added.

According to him, the country is expected to have a good monsoon this year and there will be a pick-up in the rural sector demand.

"The Indian economy to a very large extent is insulated from what is happening in Europe and other places. And it has its own trajectory of growth and that will continue.

"Generally, there is a very buoyant mood in the industry and it strongly believes that India is poised for good growth," he said and added that directionally, the industry is expecting that there will be continued growth.

Economic growth is now more balanced as the growth has moved beyond capital cities into tier-2 and tier-3 cities in the western region states, he said.

He noted that emerging sectors like electric vehicles, data centres, electronic manufacturing, pharma inputs and aircraft manufacturing are expected to not only boost ancillary industry ecosystem but also employment opportunities and skill development initiatives.

Green energy has a huge growth potential as the renewable energy movement supported by the Government of India through various policy interventions is being adopted by states, Sinha said.

On the CEO poll, CII in a release said that most of the respondents were of the view that the Indian economy will grow 6.5 - 7 per cent during FY24.

Around 70 per cent respondents indicated that global geopolitical uncertainties and tepid demand conditions may pose risk to the Indian economy while government capex push, improving consumption and moderating inflation were perceived as positive influences, it said.

Moreover, a majority of the respondents indicated that capacity utilisation stood between 80 - 100 per cent and appeared sanguine on corporate performance and employment scenario in H1FY24 as compared to H2FY23, CII said.

As many as 71 per cent of the CEOs expect bank credit growth to remain in double digits.

Majority opined that the upcoming monetary policy statement is expected to take a neutral stance as inflation tapered to a multi-month low in April 2023, according to the CEO poll.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ease of Doing Business CII Confederation of Indian Industry

First Published: May 19 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Japan mulling to join UPI payment system to promote cooperation: Official

UPI
2 min read

Govt's 'admission of failure': MVA slams plan to yank out Rs 2,000 notes

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Modi government's schemes have truly empowered women, says Nadda

J P Nadda
2 min read

NCP slams govt on Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal, says citizens being harassed

Rupee, economy, inr, India
1 min read

Supreme Court terms district judiciary as 'backbone of the judicial system'

Supreme Court
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Rs 2,000 note withdrawn from circulation, to be legal tender till Sept 30

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit
4 min read
Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read

Sensex ends 298 pts up, Nifty reclaims 18,200 led by Adani, auto, IT stocks

sensex, BSE
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency notes: Here's all you need to know

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon