Govt introduces Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill in Lok Sabha
22,238 complaints, second appeals pending with CIC: Govt tells Rajya Sabha
Business Standard

Govt introduces Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill in Lok Sabha

Govt introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2022 in Lok Sabha, which is aimed at amending certain enactments for decriminalising and rationalising minor offences

Lok Sabha | Government

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Lok Sabha passes bill to repeal three contentious farm laws

Government on Thursday introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2022 in Lok Sabha, which is aimed at amending certain enactments for decriminalising and rationalising minor offences to further enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal introduced the Bill in Lok Sabha amid protests by the Opposition over the India-China border clashes issue.

The bill was referred to a joint Parliamentary panel for consideration.

The panel would be submitting its report on the bill by the last day of the first week of second part of the Budget Session in 2023.

Goyal said that in the 31-member joint committee, 21 members would be from Lok Sabha, while the remaining 10 would be from Rajya Sabha.

The Lok Sabha members, who have been nominated in the joint committee, are P P Chaudhary, Sanjay Jaiswal, Uday Pratap Singh, Sanjay Seth, Queen Oja, Khagen Murmu, Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam, Poonam Pramod Mahajan, Aparajita Sarangi, Arvind Dharmapuri, Rajendra Agrawal, Rattan Lal Kataria, Gaurav Gogoi, Dean Kuriakose, Raja, Sougata Ray, Venkata Satyavathi Beesetti, Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar, Rajiv Ranjan Alias Lalan Singh, Pinaki Misra and Girish Chandra.

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 20:48 IST

