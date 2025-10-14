Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Centre reclassifies limestone as major mineral amid rising industrial use

Centre reclassifies limestone as major mineral amid rising industrial use

The move, effective October 10, 2025, follows NITI Aayog's panel advice and brings limestone under central regulation as its use grows in large industries

China has intensified its strategic dominance over the global supply of rare earth elements by adding critical minerals to its export control list.

The committee’s report, submitted in November 2024, recommended that limestone be treated as a major mineral and that all existing minor mineral leases of limestone be converted into major mineral leases. | File Image

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

The mines ministry on Tuesday announced that it has reclassified limestone as a major mineral, effective October 10, 2025, following recommendations from an inter-ministerial committee constituted by NITI Aayog last year.
 
Limestone was so far listed as a minor mineral in the Minor Mineral Concession Rules, which are state-level regulations that govern how such minerals are extracted. The mineral will now fall under the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, bringing it under central oversight.
 
The inter-ministerial committee had highlighted that limestone is widely available in many parts of the country, and its predominant usage had shifted to large-scale industries like cement, chemicals, fertilisers, smelters, and sugar manufacturing.
   
The committee’s report, submitted in November 2024, recommended that limestone may be treated as a major mineral, and all minor mineral leases of limestone may be converted into major mineral leases.
 
Major minerals include coal, lignite, petroleum & natural gas, etc., which are of national significance, and are governed under central laws. Minor minerals, on the other hand, include marble, slate, shale, etc., which are locally used and are governed under respective state laws.
 
Under the new directive, all existing limestone mining leases that were granted as minor mineral leases need to register with the Indian Bureau of Mines by March 31, 2026. Until then, they will continue to pay royalty to their respective state governments at existing rates.
 
Mining plans approved by state governments will be valid until March 31, 2027, or until their expiry, whichever is earlier. To continue mining beyond this date, lessees must submit fresh mining plans to the Indian Bureau of Mines for approval.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

