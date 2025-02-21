Friday, February 21, 2025 | 11:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Enhancing efficiency, customer experience: Why companies adopt AI

Enhancing efficiency, customer experience: Why companies adopt AI

The flagship survey report was unveiled at the AI India Global Exhibition and Summit

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

As artificial intelligence (AI) adoption accelerates across industries, Indian companies are leveraging it primarily to boost operational efficiency and enhance customer experience, according to the CII Protiviti AI Survey 2025. The flagship survey report was unveiled at the AI India Global Exhibition and Summit here.  
However, despite the promise of predictive AI, chatbots, and machine learning, only 18% of Indian businesses feel fully prepared for AI integration, with barriers like ethical risks and talent shortages hindering widespread adoption.  
   
 

Topics : Artificial intelligence CII Technology

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

