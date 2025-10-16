Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Fresh supply of industrial, warehousing spaces up 6% in Jan-Sep: Colliers

Fresh supply of industrial, warehousing spaces up 6% in Jan-Sep: Colliers

Delhi-NCR, Chennai, and Mumbai together accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total new supply

Warehouse, Gati Warehouse, Warehouses, storage facility

The data pertains to Grade A buildings. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

New supply of premium industrial and warehousing spaces rose 6 per cent during the January-September period across the top eight cities, as builders look to expand portfolio to meet rising demand, according to Colliers.

Real estate consultant Colliers India's latest data suggests that the fresh supply of industrial and warehousing spaces grew to 28.8 million square feet during the first nine months of this calendar year from 27.1 million square feet in the year-ago period.

The data pertains to Grade A buildings.

Delhi-NCR, Chennai, and Mumbai together accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total new supply.

"The majority of the new completions were concentrated in NH 16 - Chennai, Bhiwandi - Mumbai and Luhari & Farukh Nagar micro markets of Delhi NCR, indicating the continued preference for well-connected localities with strong infrastructure linkages," the consultant said.

 

Also Read

Welspun One Logistics Parks

Welspun One to invest ₹2,150 cr for warehouses across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

Warehouse, Gati Warehouse, Warehouses, storage facility

Delhi-NCR sees 10% fall in rentals of warehousing in Jan-Jun: Vestian

darkstore quick commerce

Inside a dark store: The unseen hands that make 10-min q-commerce tickpremium

Warehouse, Gati Warehouse, Warehouses, storage facility

70% of APAC occupiers plan to expand warehousing portfolio in India: Report

wheat crop, Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Wheat

FinMin pushes banks to boost farm loans against e-warehouse receiptspremium

As per the data, the new supply in Delhi-NCR increased 18 per cent to 9 million square feet during January-September 2025 from 7.6 million square feet in the year-ago period.

In Chennai, the fresh supply rose 24 per cent to 5.6 million square feet from 4.5 million square feet.

The new supply in Mumbai increased 52 per cent to 4.4 million square feet from 2.9 million square feet.

In Hyderabad, the leasing of industrial and warehousing spaces grew 6 per cent to 1.7 million square feet from 1.6 million square feet.

However, the new supply fell in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Pune.

The new supply in Pune declined 39 per cent to 2.2 million sq ft from 3.6 million square feet.

In Ahmedabad, the new supply fell 17 per cent to 1.5 million square feet from 1.8 million square feet.

New supply in Bengaluru fell 20 per cent to 2.4 million square feet from 3 million square feet.

In Kolkata, the new supply decreased 5 per cent to 2 million square feet during the January-September period this year from 2.1 million square feet in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Third-party logistic (3PL) players, engineering firms and e-commerce companies are the major demand drivers of industrial and warehousing spaces across these eight major cities, the consultant noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi Trump

'Consumer interest priority': Govt on Trump's claim on Russian oil purchase

Foxconn invested $230 million in a housing project for its Sriperumbudur factory workers in Tamil Nadu | File Photo: Reuters

India's housing market gets 'premium', with surging value despite sales dip

aluminium

Vedanta-Balco smelter hits new milestone in aluminium production

Epsilon Advanced Materials

Epsilon to set up 30K tonne per annum graphite anode plant in 1st phasepremium

Nuclear

Nuke suppliers' liability: Government panel calls for clear limitspremium

Topics : warehouse warehouses in India Warehousing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon