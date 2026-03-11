Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 07:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / FSSAI pushes for QR codes on plant-based food labels to boost transparency

FSSAI pushes for QR codes on plant-based food labels to boost transparency

FSSAI has already introduced a dedicated vegan logo and regulatory framework for plant-based products, offering compliance pathways for businesses and clearer identification for consumers

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Chief Executive Officer Rajit Punhani, speaking at the 4th Plant-Based Foods Summit, said the authority was not looking to make QR codes mandatory, but wanted companies to voluntarily adopt the tec

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Food safety authority FSSAI on Wednesday urged plant-based food manufacturers to adopt QR codes on product labels, saying existing labels are too small for consumers to read, as the regulator seeks to build trust in a rapidly growing sector.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Chief Executive Officer Rajit Punhani, speaking at the 4th Plant-Based Foods Summit, said the authority was not looking to make QR codes mandatory, but wanted companies to voluntarily adopt the technology so younger consumers could scan and verify ingredient lists and nutritional content.

"The label is too small, it's difficult to read and difficult to comprehend," Punhani said, adding that Gen Z consumers in particular could benefit from being able to scan codes to check daily nutritional requirements.

 

Punhani acknowledged that the regulator faced conflicting pressures from the food industry and the medical community over the health merits of plant-based diets, and said misinformation on social media had complicated FSSAI's public messaging.

FSSAI has already introduced a dedicated vegan logo and regulatory framework for plant-based products, offering compliance pathways for businesses and clearer identification for consumers.

Punhani said the framework was built on shared responsibility between the regulator and industry, with companies expected to ensure truthful labelling and scientific backing for any health claims.

The regulator also flagged food sustainability and global export competitiveness as key priorities, saying India aimed to position itself as a "standards-driven hub for sustainable food innovation."  "Gone are the days when each country and local population confine themselves to food produced domestically," Punhani said, warning that lapses in food safety could trigger health crises, disrupt trade and damage India's international reputation.

Punhani called for multi-sectoral partnerships and greater investment in research, saying regulation alone could not drive change in the plant-based sector.

Praveer Srivastava, Executive Director of the Plant-Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA), said, "India has immense potential to become a global hub for plant-based foods, given its strong agricultural base, entrepreneurial ecosystem, and growing consumer awareness around health and sustainability.

