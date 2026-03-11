Gig workers warn LPG, CNG shortage may hit Ola, Uber, Rapido rides

Shaik Salauddin, who represents the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, said thousands of drivers working with ride-hailing firms depend on low-cost fuels to operate their vehicles. He added that the shortage is leading to long queues at fuel stations and income loss.

“The gig and platform economy ecosystem is highly sensitive to fuel availability… Thousands of drivers operating LPG and CNG vehicles through app-based platforms such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido depend on uninterrupted access to affordable fuel to earn their daily livelihood. Any disruption in supply could lead to long queues at fuel stations, fewer trips, and immediate income loss for drivers who are already struggling with rising operational costs,” Salauddin added.

Vikas, a driver based in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, said the situation is already worsening as some petrol pumps in the city ran out of fuel, forcing them to wait in long queues at other pumps that were still supplying fuel.

“Even if the drivers are facing issues, the prices for customers on ride-hailing platforms remain the same, which means the riders bear the brunt of higher fuel cost. At pumps, the CNG queues are extending up to a kilometre or more,” Vikas explained.

Another gig worker, Sathish Kumar, who runs an LPG auto in Hyderabad, Telangana, said that LPG prices have increased from ₹65.70 per kg to ₹92.97 per kg in just a matter of days. He added that earlier LPG refilling took only five to 10 minutes, but now drivers are waiting up to two to 2.5 hours in queues.

“It’s as if we are giving a free service to aggregators and customers. The prices of LPG have gone up but because we are spending a lot of time standing in queues, we are missing out on taking as many rides to make up for the increased cost of fuel. Some of us stand in the LPG queue from 4 am, so that we can get the refuelling done by around 6 am and start taking rides,” Kumar said.

While gig workers and unions warn that unless fuel availability stabilises or platform fares increase, drivers across the country will struggle to operate, ride-hailing and mobility companies are also bracing for potential disruptions.

“There is a concern as it is a full-fledged conflict which is escalating and the geopolitical situation may have an impact. India's ride-hailing and mobility sector faces real risks from fuel supply disruptions due to the West Asia conflict,” said an industry executive. “We are looking at how the government intervenes and then would form our strategy accordingly.”

Escalating tensions in West Asia involving Iran, Israel and the US are threatening shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy chokepoint through which roughly half of India’s crude imports and most of its LPG imports transit, analysts say.

“Rapido is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with its captain community across cities. Based on current trends, we are not seeing any significant disruption to auto/cab supply on the platform despite reports of an LPG/CNG shortage,” said a Rapido spokesperson. “Our operations continue as usual, and we are staying closely engaged with our captains while monitoring developments on the ground. Should the situation evolve, we will assess appropriate support measures to ensure minimal disruption for both captains and customers.”