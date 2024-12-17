Garment exports rise 11.4% in Apr-Nov despite global uncertainties: AEPC

Business Standard
Apparel Exports Promotion Council (AEPC) said that with the changing geopolitical equations, a lot more business will shift to India in the near future

The growth also reflects the growing trust of global brands for Made-in-India products, especially considering the uptick in the festive season demand

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

India's readymade garment exports rose 11.4 per cent to USD 9.85 billion during April-November this fiscal despite global uncertainties, signalling robust global demand for Made-in-India products, AEPC said on Tuesday.

The Apparel Exports Promotion Council (AEPC) said that with the changing geopolitical equations, a lot more business will shift to India in the near future.

AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said: "With India's inherent strengths and strong supportive policy framework by the Centre and states, India is all poised to reap its benefits. With end-to-end value chain capability, a strong raw material base and factories focusing on sustainable responsible business practices, India will surely see substantial growth in times to come".

 

The growth also reflects the growing trust of global brands for Made-in-India products, especially considering the uptick in the festive season demand.

The chairman appealed to international buyers to visit India and participate in Bharat Tex Expo 2025, a big platform to see India's entire textiles value chain under one roof.

"We have been to various countries during the Bharat Tex Roadshow and have received phenomenal responses from international buyers and retail chains. I am sure this platform will enable great collaboration and expand sourcing networks while promoting foreign direct investment (FDI) in India," he said.

