Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

German industry association expects economy to barely grow in 2024

Russwurm urged Germany's coalition parties to find an agreement and move forward, saying paralysis would be the worst of all scenarios

Economic growth, GDP

Inflationary pressures easing as global prices come down

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Germany's BDI industry association said on Tuesday that it expects the German economy to grow 0.3 per cent in 2024 while forecasting that the global economy will expand by 2.9 per cent.
 
"The economy is at a standstill in Germany. Compared to most other major industrialised countries, our country is falling further behind," said BDI president Siegfried Russwurm. "We don't see any chance of a rapid recovery in 2024." The German economy contracted by 0.3 per cent in 2023, due to persistent inflation, high energy prices and weak foreign demand, the federal statistics office said on Monday.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Russwurm said the challenges facing the economy last year have not faded, making 2024 another difficult year. The modest growth expected is set to come from a recovery in consumption as inflation eases.
 
"The central banks' interest rate policy could become a ray of hope over the course of the year," Russwurm said, noting the decline in inflation raises the prospect of gradual interest rate cuts.
 
However, he said lower rates would not have a noticeable effect on the real economy until spring 2025.
The BDI predicts that German industry is unlikely to bounce back and production in energy-intensive sectors, in particular, is likely to remain weak due to high electricity prices.
 
Russwurm said 2024 would have many elections of high importance and Europe must be ready for all scenarios. He expressed his concerns about another presidency of Donald Trump with his "America first" approach.
"Europe must prepare for a world in which we, Europeans, are more on our own and can rely less on the transatlantic security partnership of the past 75 years," Russwurm said.
 
The BDI is the latest institution to present a disappointing growth forecast for the euro zone's largest economy after the government suffered a huge blow in November when Germany's top court threw out its 2024 budget plans.

Also Read

Flights to charger: How to prepare for your European holiday break

European Union's world-leading AI regulations facing do-or-die moment

Processing time for Schengen visa for travel to Germany reduced to 8 weeks

World Cup 2023 records: From India's biggest win to Shami's 5-wicket hauls

After world's largest office, Gujarat to host India's 'biggest mall'

Mother Dairy launches buffalo milk in Delhi-NCR at Rs 70 per litre

Wedding industry clocks Rs 4.74 trn in earnings in 2023, up 26.4%: Report

Piyush Goyal to meet 40 unicorn startups including Zerodha, Boat, Lenskart

Tea exports dip 1.65% during Jan to Oct 2023, reach 182.69 million kg

Govt may consider cash refunds to exporters to improve cash flow: GTRI

Three leading German economic institutes cut their 2024 economic growth forecasts in December.
 
Ifo now expects Germany to grow by 0.9 per cent next year instead of 1.4 per cent, while RWI cut its forecast to 0.8 per cent from 1.1 per cent and DIW dropped its prediction to 0.6 per cent from 1.2 per cent.
 
Russwurm urged Germany's coalition parties to find agreement and move forward, saying paralysis would be the worst of all scenarios.
Topics : German economy Germany Germany election European Union Global economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 5G SeriesJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon