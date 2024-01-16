Sensex (    %)
                        
Piyush Goyal to meet 40 unicorn startups including Zerodha, Boat, Lenskart

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will hold discussions with senior representatives of 40 unicorn startups like Lenskart, Zerodha, and Boat here on Wednesday

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jan 16 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will hold discussions with senior representatives of 40 unicorn startups like Lenskart, Zerodha, and Boat here on Wednesday, an official said.
Issues which will figure in the deliberations include ways to further promote sustainable growth of the sector, risks, domestic capital mobilisation and position India on the global startup landscape, the official said.
Startup firms valued over USD 1 billion are categorised as unicorns.
"Unicorns from different sectors and cities will be there. The sectors which would see participation include fintech, e-commerce and logistics," the official added.
The other firms who would attend the meeting include CarDekho, and EasyMy Trip.
The government has taken a series of steps to promote the startup ecosystem in the country.
Over 1.17 lakh startups are recognised by the government. They are eligible to seek certain tax incentives.
The Startup India initiative was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 16th January 2016 to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation, boosting startups, and encouraging investments in the startup ecosystem of the country.

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

