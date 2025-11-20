Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Elderly will account for 25% of India's pharma market in 2-3 decades

Elderly will account for 25% of India's pharma market in 2-3 decades

India is entering a decisive demographic transition that will redefine demand across healthcare, finance, insurance, housing and consumer services over the next several decades

elder, old people, old age

The shift, driven by longevity gains and falling fertility, marks a fundamental turning point. Representational Image

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ‘silver generation’ will account for at least one-fourth of the pharma and healthcare market in the next two–three decades, industry experts felt.
 
India is entering a decisive demographic transition that will redefine demand across healthcare, finance, insurance, housing and consumer services over the next several decades. Though the 60-plus group makes up only about 10 per cent of India’s population, it already contributes close to 17 per cent of the pharma market because almost every senior citizen is on long-term therapies like antihypertensives.
 
“As the proportion of the 60-plus population increases, their contribution to the Indian pharma market will rise sharply. I estimate the silver generation will account for at least one-fourth, and possibly one-third, of the market in the next two to three decades,” says Sheetal Sapale, vice-president, commercial, Pharmarack.
   
Market research firm Pharmarack maps India’s demographic arc over a 200-year period — from 1900 to projections for 2100 — and shows how the country is steadily moving toward an elderly-heavy profile similar to that of Japan and Western Europe.
 
“I think India is headed toward a demographic structure that looks far more like Japan than like the India we know today, and that fundamentally changes how we must think about healthcare, pensions and labour,” says Sapale.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

People should get proper remedy against pharma firms' malpractices: SC

Trade talks

India and China begin discussions for a reverse-trade model for drugspremium

pharma, drugs, medicine

IPC, Jharkhand Pharmacy Council sign MoU to boost pharmacovigilance, safety

pharma

Akums Q2 PAT falls 35.8% on muted CDMO biz growth, declining API prices

Lupin Pharma

Lupin share rises 2% as arm commissions Oncology block at Vizag facility

 
The study highlights a sharp rise in the 60-plus population, which will jump from about 11 per cent today to 20–21 per cent by 2050 and 31 per cent by 2100.
 
“When you look at India over a 200-year period, you see a very predictable but dramatic shift — from a young-dependent population to an elderly-dependent one, and by 2100 almost a third of our population will be over 60,” she says.
 
The shift, driven by longevity gains and falling fertility, marks a fundamental turning point. Between 1900 and 1950, the elderly share held steady at 5–6 per cent, with the 1918 flu pandemic depressing population growth for a decade. Post-independence improvements in public health pushed population growth sharply higher, but ageing remained modest. The acceleration begins after 2000, as better disease management and urban lifestyles reshape mortality and fertility patterns.
 
“Once the 60-plus population hits 20 to 30 per cent of the country, the demand for elderly-care treatments will surge — cardiac, metabolic, neurological and musculoskeletal medicines are going to dominate the market for the next several decades,” Sapale feels.
Dependency ratios — those under 18 and over 60 — underline the pressure points ahead. While India’s total dependency ratio of around 40 per cent remains stable, its composition is changing rapidly.
 
“What worries me is that the dependency ratio will stay at around 40 per cent, but the composition flips; instead of young dependents, it will be elderly dependents, and that places a very different type of economic pressure on households and the state.”
 
Young dependents dominated for most of the past century; by 2050, young and old will contribute roughly equally. By 2100, elderly dependency becomes the dominant driver.
 
But the demographic shift also opens new opportunities. The “silver economy” is expected to expand across healthcare, technology, housing and financial services. Demand is set to rise for chronic-care medicines, medical devices, diagnostics, assisted living and geriatric-care facilities. Technology-enabled solutions — AI-based monitoring, fall-detection systems, telemedicine and remote disease management — will form the backbone of elderly support systems.
 
Age-friendly urban design, flexible work formats, phased retirement and senior-focused financial products will also gain traction.
 

More From This Section

Abu Dhabi, UAE

'Abu Dhabi enables Indian firms get access to middle east Africa, new mkts'

ecommerce, e-commerce

Top 26 e-commerce platforms declare themselves free of dark patterns: Govt

insurance

DPDP norms nudge insurance firms to boost tech systems, consent frameworks

data centre, Artificial intelligtence, industry

India's data centre rush hits a roadblock: Cooling in a water-scarce nationpremium

National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC

NCDC refutes Lancet AMR study, says high colonisation not infection risk

Topics : Pharma sector Elderly population elderly healthcare Eldercare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Lave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon