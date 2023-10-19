close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Heatmap

GNIDA registers over 3,000 flats in 3 months, eyes 6,000 by Diwali

The registration department has earned Rs 86.81 crore, it said

real estate, realty, construction, sales, people, flats, buildings, concrete, vendors, developers, builders

A special camp is being organised in the authority premises and a large number of flat buyers are taking advantage, Kumar said

Press Trust of India Noida
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 4:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over 3,000 homebuyers have got their flats registered in the past three months, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has said, adding that the number of registration is expected to reach 6,000 by Diwali.
"From July 26 till now, flats have been registered in the names of 3,016 buyers," Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said in a statement on Wednesday.
The registration department has earned Rs 86.81 crore, it said.
The authority also said it aims to register 6,000 flats and give possession their owners by Diwali in November.
NG Ravi Kumar, cheif executive authority of GNIDA, said the authority has organised a special registration camp for the convenience of flat buyers during Navratri, which is considers an auspicious period.
A special camp is being organised in the authority premises and a large number of flat buyers are taking advantage, Kumar said, adding that more than 150 flats were registered on Wednesday alone.
He said the authority will keep on organising such camps for the convenience of homebuyers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

DDA flats 2023: All Dwarka units sold out in the first few hours of booking

5,500 flats in Delhi up for grabs in DDA's fourth phase housing scheme

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hands over 76 flats built on Atiq Ahmed's seized land

Chintels collapse case: Firm ready to buyback flats or redevelop 3 towers

Registries of 1,100 flats approved but held up by builders: Noida Authority

Tax authorities losing Rs 2 trn annually due to illegal betting: Report

Coal dispatch may exceed one billion tonnes this fiscal: Coal ministry

Soon, you will be able to use satcom services on your phone; here's how

SJVN ropes in carbon credits developer EKI Energy for issuance of I-REC

Meghalaya Cabinet approves proposal to pay Rs 565 cr power dues of NTPC

Topics : Noida building property in Noida ready to move in flats

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon