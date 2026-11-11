India has approved plans for a high-capacity power transmission ​corridor to carry clean electricity from its ​western generation hubs to growing industrial and urban ‌demand centres in the east.

The project is estimated to cost nearly ₹68,800 crore ($7.34 billion) and take about six years to complete.

The 1,150-kilovolt (kV) system would be India's highest-voltage power network, allowing the dispatch of much larger volumes of electricity nationwide than present 765-kV lines.

India's national transmission panel approved the project, according to minutes of a ‌meeting released late Tuesday.

India is adding renewable energy at a record pace along with battery storage, as it targets 500 gigawatts of non-fossil power generation by 2030, from more than 300 GW now.

Existing 765-kV lines would require more transmission corridors and land ​requirements to carry electricity.

A 1,150-kV network can carry substantially more power, ‌moving the same amount of electricity along fewer lines and less land, with smaller transmission losses.

​The ‌network is being planned as renewable energy capacity expands rapidly ‌in western states such as Rajasthan, while electricity demand rises in eastern industrial hubs such as Odisha.

The ​first phase will ​link the states of Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal and connect with a 6,000-megawatt high-voltage transmission ‌system carrying renewable ​power from Rajasthan's Bhadla solar region.