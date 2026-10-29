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Home / Industry / News / Govt extends new ESIC amnesty scheme by three months till December 31

Govt extends new ESIC amnesty scheme by three months till December 31

The 'New Amnesty Scheme 2025' is a one-time dispute resolution initiative aimed at reducing the backlog of court cases and promoting compliance under the erstwhile ESI Act

insurance

The scheme allows settlement of ad-hoc assessments by paying actual contributions and interest, without damages being levied.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

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The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has extended the New Amnesty Scheme, 2025, for three months till December 31, 2026, giving employers and insured persons more time to resolve pending cases, a labour ministry statement said.

Post review of representations from various stakeholders, the Employees' State Insurance Corporation has extended the 'New Amnesty Scheme, 2025' which ran from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026, for a further period of three months -- from October 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026 -- on existing terms and conditions, the statement said.

The 'New Amnesty Scheme 2025' is a one-time dispute resolution initiative aimed at reducing the backlog of court cases and promoting compliance under the erstwhile ESI Act.

 

It provides a structured mechanism for employers to resolve legal disputes with ESIC for an out-of-court settlement.

The scheme allows settlement of ad-hoc assessments by paying actual contributions and interest, without damages being levied, and withdrawal of cases where employers have already paid dues, subject to payment of 10 per cent of disputed damages.

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Cases filed by ESIC for non-submission of records or delayed payments, which were later complied with, can also be withdrawn with court permission.

Court cases filed up to March 31, 2025, are eligible under this scheme, and with the extension, eligible employers and insured persons will have additional time to avail the benefits.

The 'New Amnesty Scheme, 2025' is a practical and employer-friendly route to dispute resolution and supports the government's broader goal of enhancing ease of doing business while upholding the rights of citizens served by ESIC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 2:21 PM IST