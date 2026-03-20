Govt files 41 FIRs as PMKVY inspections flag concerns at training centres

The government has lodged 41 First Information Reports (FIRs) against Skill India training centres following inspections that uncovered irregularities under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), according to information shared by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in Parliament on March 11.

The government identified 167 cases for filing FIRs, of which 41 have been registered so far against Skill India centres found violating programme norms, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development Jayant Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Skill India Centres are government-approved training hubs set up under the PMKVY — the Centre’s flagship programme to provide industry-aligned skill training and certification to youth. These centres, which deliver short-term courses across sectors, are operated by empanelled training partners under the scheme, which can include private training companies, educational institutions, industry bodies, and non-profit organisations, under the oversight of the ministry.

The action follows concerns raised in a performance audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), which flagged deficiencies in earlier phases of PMKVY relating to data validation, beneficiary details, assessor information, and monitoring processes.

MSDE has set up Kaushal Samiksha Kendras (KSKs) under PMKVY 4.0 as independent monitoring units for training centres. The KSKs conduct both virtual and physical inspections of Skill India Centres to assess parameters such as infrastructure, candidate attendance, trainer presence, and availability of equipment.

So far, 3,695 centres have been monitored virtually and 2,393 inspected physically across the country, the ministry said in its response.

The review found 383 centres to be non-compliant, with irregularities like mismatches in attendance records, centres found closed during inspections, absence of trainers or trainees, and lack of required tools and equipment.

“Actions initiated include suspension, stoppage of payments, show-cause notices, cancellation of accreditation and affiliation, blacklisting, recovery of payments, and filing of FIRs,” the ministry said.

Based on these findings, the government has blacklisted 178 training partners or centres and initiated recovery of payments.

The CAG’s performance audit had also cited the case of Neelima Moving Pictures, noting that the proprietary business agency — reported as not registered with the Registrar of Companies — had awarded skill certifications to 33,493 participants through the Media and Entertainment Skills Council.

Referring to the matter in its reply in the Rajya Sabha, the government said show-cause notices have been issued to both Neelima Moving Pictures and MESC.

The ministry said it has taken note of the findings and introduced tighter monitoring measures under PMKVY 4.0, including Aadhaar-based e-KYC, face authentication and geo-tagged attendance, QR-coded digital certificates, and real-time dashboards on the Skill India Digital Hub.