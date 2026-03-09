India Energy Stack pilot to begin in five states next fiscal year: Govt

The India Energy Stack, an integrated digital public infrastructure for the power sector, will be launched in five states on a pilot basis in the next financial year before its nationwide rollout, Parliament was informed on Monday.

The total fund allocated for the development of IES (India Energy Stack) is ₹51.3 crore, of which ₹3.88 crore has been released, Union Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

Distribution utilities of Delhi, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai have been identified for pilot implementation of IES, and the timeline for demonstration of the same is FY 2026-27, Naik said.

After the successful demonstration, India Energy Stack is envisaged to be rolled out across the country, the minister informed the Upper House.

Rapid growth in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and consumer participation in energy markets is transforming the sector, yet fragmented systems and the lack of seamless digital integration remain key barriers.

Indian Energy Stack is a digital public infrastructure designed to provide a standardised, secure, and open platform to manage, monitor, and innovate across the electricity value chain, enabling the components of power systems to communicate securely through standard protocols.

The initiative is envisaged to lay down protocols for interoperability and ensure that data, services and systems work together seamlessly across the power sector value chain.