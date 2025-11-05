Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt to focus on innovation in AI space, regulate when required: IT Secy

Govt to focus on innovation in AI space, regulate when required: IT Secy

IT Secretary S Krishnan said the government wants to leverage AI to make sure that it delivers the maximum benefit for the people of the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

The government's priority currently is to focus on innovation in AI space and it will introduce regulation or legislation when required, IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Wednesday.

The secretary said the government wants to leverage AI to make sure that it delivers the maximum benefit for the people of the country.

"If we believe that the priority needs to be for innovation, regulation is not the priority today. There is a lot of play for innovation in the AI space. Having said that, let me again assert that if the need arises for legislation or regulation, the government will not be found wanting," Krishnan said.

 

He was speaking on the occasion of releasing IndiaAI governance guidelines report submitted to the government by a sub-committee under the IndiaAI Mission.

The report recommends principles and strategy that the government should adopt for governing artificial intelligence related matters.

Krishnan said the report supports the position taken by the government and there is no need to rush into legislation right now.

"We are focused on human centricity and I am extremely happy to note that these crucial principles are contained in the AI governance guidelines, which have been provided to us. Clearly, in India, I think this report is going to be a key and important contribution, which again underlines the government's emphasis that our focus is primarily on innovation and we want to use this opportunity of technology," he added.

Krishnan said that while focus on encouraging innovation in AI will continue, the government will take action necessary to protect people from the apparent and obvious harms from the technology.

The sub-committee has recommended seven principles for AI governance, comprising trust, people first approach, innovation over restraint, fairness and equity, accountability, provide disclosures and explanations that can be understood by users and regulators and follow the elements required for safety, resilience and sustainability.

The panel chaired by IIT Madras Professor B Ravindran has broadly recommended most of the measures that the government has already been following and fine tuned measures in the context of AI.

The panel has suggested establishment of key governance institutions, development of India specific AI framework, suggest legal amendments, expand access to infrastructure, increase access to AI safety rules as short term measure.

In the medium term, the panel has suggested the government to publish common standards, amend laws and regulations, operationalise AI incidents systems, and pilot regulatory sandboxes, among others.

The panel has recommended that the government should continue ongoing engagements around capacity building, standard setting etc, review and update government framework, draft new laws based on the emerging risks and capabilities.

Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Sood said all ministries and industries will need to come together and form groups to look at the safeguards and innovations around AI.

Ministry of Electronics and IT, Additional Secretary, Abhishek Singh said the recommendations have come after public consultation and screening of around 650 comments that were received during the process.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

