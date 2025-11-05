Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google AI Mode gains agentic skills to book tickets, schedule appointments

Sweta Kumari
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Google has expanded its AI Mode with new “agentic capabilities” that can now help users find and book event tickets, restaurant reservations, and beauty or wellness appointments directly within Search. According to Google, the update aims to make AI Mode more useful by allowing it to handle real-world tasks and not just answer questions.
 
AI Mode, introduced earlier this year, is an AI-powered tool that uses generative AI to handle follow-up questions and complex queries directly within Search.
 
The new feature is part of Google’s ongoing AI Mode experiment within Google Search Labs. According to a report by TechCrunch, users part of this experiment can ask AI Mode to handle specific tasks, such as finding affordable concert tickets or scheduling nearby appointments. For example, a user might say, “Find me two cheap tickets for the Shaboozey concert coming up.” The AI then searches across multiple ticket platforms to display real-time options, including prices and direct booking links. The report added that Subscribers of Google AI Pro and Ultra plans will have access to higher usage limits. 
 
 
Google explained on its Search Labs page, “Our priority in Google Search is connecting you with high-quality information you can rely on. This new mode is rooted in our core quality and safety systems, but it’s still an early experiment and may make mistakes.”

As reported, the expansion builds on the earlier rollout of AI Mode’s booking tools introduced in August. At that time, Google enabled the feature to help users make restaurant reservations based on specific preferences, such as cuisine type, time, date and location. For example, users could ask, “Find me a dinner reservation for three people this Friday after 6 p.m. around Logan Square. Craving ramen or bibimbap.” AI Mode then searches multiple platforms to find real-time availability and displays a shortlist of relevant options. 
 
The new agentic capabilities are built on Project Mariner, an experimental initiative built on Google’s Gemini 2.0 AI model. The project focuses on redefining human-computer interaction within web browsers.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

