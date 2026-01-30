Friday, January 30, 2026 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt to provide AI tools, GPUs to universities, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt to provide AI tools, GPUs to universities, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Government to equip 500 universities with GPUs, datasets and AI tools under the IndiaAI Mission as it prepares for the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi next month

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government would provide graphics processing units (GPUs), indigenous datasets and other artificial intelligence (AI) tools to students across 500 universities in India, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.
 
These tools and GPUs would be provided to universities like it was done in case of semiconductor electrical discharge machining to more than 300 universities across India, he said.
 
To train students in AI, the government is working with universities to finalise the curriculum, he said.
 
“We will provide AI infrastructure where students can get very good training in AI opportunities,” Vaishnaw said. 
 
The government will also take up major research programmes under the IndiaAI Mission, he said.

Also Read

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Indian IT industry shifting from software to AI solutions, says Vaishnaw

NotebookLM's Video Overview feature

Google adds Video Overviews to NotebookLM app on Android, iOS: Report

Hands-free Gemini experience in Google Maps for walking and cycling

Now you can access Gemini on Google Maps hands-free while walking, cycling

Google Project Genie (Image: Google)

Google rolls out Project Genie: What is it, how it works, and availability

Ambuj Chandana, managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO), DBS Bank; Virat Diwanji, national head – consumer banking, Federal Bank; Sanjay Mudaliar, executive director, Bank of Baroda; Sachin Seth, regional managing director – India & So

Retail banking: AI is changing the world, responsible adoption is crucialpremium

 
Vaishnaw said that the upcoming AI Impact Summit, scheduled to be held between February 16 and February 20 in New Delhi, would be the world’s largest AI event with over 100,000 participants.
 
Over the next six months, the government would also look to launch the second phase of the IndiaAI Mission, said Vaishnaw, adding that the AI Impact Summit could see a doubling of the nearly $70 billion investment announced by companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft over the past two years.
 
Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, S Krishnan, said that the AI Impact Summit could have as many as 10 tangible outcomes during the five-day event.
 
“We want to, through the summit, enable the democratisation of technology, especially AI,” he said.

More From This Section

pharma, drugs, medicine

Centre proposes amendment to allow drug imports via Navi Mumbai airport

internship, jobs

NSDC International plans to widen Japan skilling through six statespremium

Highways

Centrally funded infrastructure projects see 18.3% cost jump in Decemberpremium

Mishra said clean energy is no longer a sectoral agenda and is central to growth, competitiveness, social inclusion, and energy security.

Coal to remain central for India's energy security: PM's principal secypremium

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of petroleum and natural gas

Indian refineries to be configured to meet rising petchem demand: Puripremium

Topics : Ashwini Vaishnaw artifical intelligence AI technology Universities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2026 Date and TimeGold Silver ETF FallingQ3 Result TodayMardaani 3 Box Office CollectionEconomic Survey 2026 HighlightsIs Market Open on Budget Day Nifty Post-Budget Outlook 2026Budget 2026