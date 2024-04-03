Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt waives duty on export of 1,000 tonnes of non-basmati kalanamak rice

The duty on overseas shipments of Kalanamak rice was 20 per cent

Rice

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has removed duty on the Kalanamak variety of rice for exports of up to 1,000 tonnes through six specified customs stations.
The duty on overseas shipments of Kalanamak rice was 20 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to a notification by the Finance Ministry, the duty waiver on the export of up to 1,000 tonnes of this variety of rice will come into effect from Wednesday.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Tuesday had allowed exports of up to 1,000 tonnes of Kalanamak rice through specified customs stations.
Kalanamak is a variety of non-basmati rice, exports of which were earlier prohibited.
Exports of this variety of rice are allowed through six customs stations - Varanasi Air Cargo; JNCH (Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House), Maharashtra; CH (customs house) Kandla, Gujarat; LCS (land customs station) Nepalgunj Road; LCS Sonauli; and LCS Barhni.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

RIL denies links with Qwik Supply the third largest electoral bond buyer

Bumper paddy crop in Kashmir even as land under paddy cultivation falls

Rice traders demand flat export duty of $80 per tonne on parboiled rice

Basmati rice minimum export price review still under consideration: Centre

Budget 2024: A glance Budget 2023 announcements for agriculture sector

Results preview: IT firms may report muted Q4 growth, eyes on FY25 guidance

Strong signals: Mobile phone output tops Rs 4.1 trillion in FY24

PowerMin reviews electricity supply situation as summer comes knocking

Container traffic rises 6.2% at Jawaharlal Nehru Port during FY24

South Indian Bank, Karur Vysya Bank post double digit growth in deposits

Topics : government of India Trade exports rice export India rice exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeAtal Pension YojanaLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon