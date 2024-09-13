Goyal launches 2 portals to ensure timely and transparent service delivery

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday launched two online portals while chairing the third Board of Trade meeting to promote timely and transparent service delivery and reduce the footfall at the doorsteps of various Commerce departmental offices, thereby moving towards zero interface between the Commerce department and its stakeholders.

"Today, Directorate General of Foreign Trade's (DGFT) and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation's (ECGC) functioning is 100 per cent online. If there is a problem, it will be resolved through videoconferencing," he said while addressing the media.

One of the portals launched today is named Jan Sunwai, which serves as an online platform to provide all information and services, including grievance redressal, to the stakeholders. The portal is also equipped with an on-demand videoconferencing facility, besides fixed videoconferencing links for scheduled interactions, so that no one has to physically visit the offices and autonomous organisations under the Commerce Ministry for addressing trade and industry-related issues.

“People will be able to get any information either online or through videoconferencing in a time-bound manner. Some videoconferences will be available every day, some on a fortnightly basis, and so on, depending on the demand. You just have to click on a link on your mobile phone, and you will get connected to our Ministry’s offices... this portal has been started today,” he added.

The minister also launched the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) portal by ECGC, alongside a revamped in-house SMILE-ERP system, wherein all services pertaining to ECGC like claims, grievance redressal, information regarding policies, etc., will be online. It will also have a videoconferencing facility. He added that these two portals were a part of the government’s 100-day agenda.

Goyal noted that ECGC would also help in securing bank credit for exporters as ECGC from July had introduced a programme by which all exporters, except the gems and jewellery sector, with a credit limit up to Rs 80 crore will be eligible for a credit insurance cover up to 90 per cent for any losses that they may suffer on account of non-fulfilment of their obligations against their credit.

“Now with a 90 per cent insurance cover, the loan amount automatically becomes an AA credit loan. So, banks are happier to lend to such customers because if there is a loss, they are guaranteed 90 per cent recovery. Also, the loan gets categorised as an AA account in the credit ratings, because of which they will get a very low interest rate from the bank. So, it’s a win-win situation for exporters. It will encourage MSME exporters to expand their business, and ECGC is doing an outreach programme all over the country to populate these facilities. All these facilities are available through online platforms, so no exporter has to go to ECGC; ECGC will go to exporters to market their products and facilities,” he remarked.

Discussions in the Board of Trade meeting revolved around job creation, state-level economic growth, organic and natural farming, Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) and Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with other countries, and establishing a network of testing facilities to enhance the quality of Indian products worldwide.

Goyal also touched upon India’s growing prowess in organising international exhibitions and conferences to showcase India’s merchandise and services for exports to the global audience.

“Mumbai today has the Jio Centre and Nesco Centre. A huge exhibition centre is being created in Navi Mumbai too. A huge gems and jewellery complex is also coming up in Navi Mumbai like Surat Diamond Bourse. The Ministry of Commerce had already started a gems and jewellery complex in Common Facility Centre, Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ), in the past few months. Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in New Delhi have taken India’s exhibitions to newer heights,” Goyal said while addressing the media.