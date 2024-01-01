Gujarat dairy sector booming as 3.6 mn farmers get Rs 200 cr: Officials

The dairy industry in Gujarat has exceeded Rs 1 trillion, with Rs 200 crore being paid daily to 3.6 million milk producers through the GCMMF, a government release said.

Gujarat's focus on animal husbandry has contributed significantly to the prosperity of the state's people as 3.6 million milk producers collectively receive Rs 200 crore daily from the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), officials said.

The dairy sector in the state has grown to Rs 1 trillion, they said.

The upcoming 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, to be held in Gandhinagar between January 10 and 12, will provide a platform for the government to showcase the state's exponential growth in agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has said.

As per a statement issued by the government, the agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry sectors in the state are experiencing significant growth through a combination of natural farming and advanced technologies, contributing to the circular economy of Gujarat and advancing its global reputation in the dairy sector.

"The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 will showcase the state's exponential growth in agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry, thanks to a combination of natural farming practices and cutting-edge technology. This holistic approach is not only boosting the circular economy but also elevating the state's global standing in the dairy sector," CM Patel said at a function held recently.

The dairy industry in Gujarat has exceeded Rs 1 trillion, with Rs 200 crore being paid daily to 3.6 million milk producers through the GCMMF, a government release said.

"The globally recognised Amul brand, under which the GCMMF markets milk and dairy products, stands as a testament to the hard work of millions of dairy farmers," it said.

Amul's organised dairy procurement from Gujarat has grown from 3 million litres to 27 million litres in 27 years, a nine-fold growth, showing the leap the state's rural economy has taken over the years, said R S Sodhi, president of the Indian Dairy Association and former managing director of GCMMF.

"Now imagine the entire country's milk production increased by three times, but Gujarat's dairy farmers saw a nine-fold increase. Nearly, Rs 160 crore is getting added to Gujarat's rural economy for dairy farmers," Sodhi said.

Dairy farmers say that the Vibrant Gujarat summit has played a significant role in boosting the sector and adding to their prosperity.

Milk producer Sobhraj Rabari, from Napad Vanto village in Anand district, said his family started (dairy business) with two cows and gradually increased to 35 now.

"The Vibrant Gujarat summit, started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has helped us a lot...I supply 2,000 litres of milk a month. My income is Rs 1.10 lakh. We are getting good prices for the milk. We are getting good support from the government," he said.

Jayesh Patel, a dairy farmer from Zarola village in Anand's Borsad taluka, said despite having a small-scale animal husbandry operation on a 1.5-acre plot in his family, he expanded the operation by adopting a scientific approach, advanced education and business acumen.

"I currently maintain a herd of 10 to 12 cows. I ensure they receive regular and timely feed, and I have organised their feeding schedules to ensure they produce the specified quantity of milk each day," he said.

He has also adopted natural farming by using cow dung and urine as fertilisers and pesticides.

As Gujarat prepares for the upcoming Vibrant Summit 2024, Jayesh Patel said he has never missed a single summit.

"This summit is important to me. Many people like me attend this summit and gain numerous benefits. I have consistently leveraged the advantages of the Vibrant Gujarat summit," he said.