By 2030, India wants to add 500 GW renewable energy capacity: PM Modi

By 2030, India wants to add 500 GW renewable energy capacity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the India Energy Week 2025, outlining India's energy roadmap and the country's commitment to becoming a global energy leader

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his remarks via video conferencing during inauguration of India Energy Week. (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India is set to add 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday during his virtual address at Indian Energy Week 2025. He emphasised that the next two decades would be crucial for India's goal of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).
 
"Our targets may seem ambitious, but the achievements of the past decade give us the confidence to meet them," Modi said.
 
Additionally, he highlighted Indian Railways' commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by the same year, reinforcing India's dedication to sustainable development and environmental progress.
 
"Every expert in the world is saying that the 21st century belongs to India. India is not only driving its own growth but also the growth of the world, and our energy sector plays a very significant role in this," PM Modi stated.
   
He outlined five key pillars of India's energy ambitions:

  1. Harnessing domestic resources effectively.
  2. Encouraging innovation by leveraging India's skilled workforce.
  3. Capitalising on economic strength and political stability to drive energy investments.
  4. Utilising India's strategic geography to enhance energy trade.
  5. Committing to global sustainability, in alignment with international climate goals. 

India Energy Week 2025

India Energy Week is a global event hosted by India, focusing on the energy sector. The event features sessions led by global energy leaders, policymakers, and experts.
 
Addressing the media on Monday, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, stated that this year's discussions would focus on topics such as energy security, sustainability, emerging technologies, and the transition to a low-carbon future.
 
Scheduled from February 11 to 14 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, the event will host over 70,000 delegates, 700 exhibitors, and 500 speakers, making it the second-largest energy event globally in terms of participation. The exhibition space will span over 100,000 square metres, reflecting a 65 per cent increase from 2024, Puri said, highlighting the event's significance in shaping the future of energy.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

