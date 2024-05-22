Healthcare sector most violative of advertisement rules, says Asci report

In 2023-24, the healthcare sector emerged as the most violative sector with respect to advertisement rules in India, according to the Advertising Standards Council of India's (Asci's) Annual Complaints Report released on Wednesday. The sector accounted for 19 per cent or 1,569 of 8,229 ads scrutinised by Asci during the year.

It was followed by illegal offshore betting and personal care ads, which accounted for 17 per cent and 13 per cent of all processed ads, respectively.

The report also said that in 2023-24, the number of complaints received by Asci regarding ads being misleading and violative of norms was 12.75 per cent higher at 10,093 as compared to 8,951 in 2022-23.





Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer and secretary general of Asci, told Business Standard that the reason for healthcare being at the top of the table this year was the rise in focus and the number of ads related to this sector after the Covid-19 pandemic. It has led to more violations.

She added that the primary media of these ads has also changed, leading to more visibility now.

"A lot of these ads used to be in very hyperlocal print. So whether it was to cure diseases like diabetes, cancer, or sexual problems, etc, you would see a lot of these ads in hyperlocal newspapers," she said.





"But now, a lot of them are there on digital media. The visibility of such advertising is now much more at the forefront." According to the report, 86 per cent of violative ads in this sector are featured on digital media.

Kapoor said that this trend is "something to be worried about" as the healthcare sector is of "extreme vulnerability".

Moreover, 1,249 healthcare ads were processed for violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954 (DMR Act), with 91 per cent of these violating clause 3(b) of maintenance and enhancement of sexual prowess.

Notably, the DMR Act prohibits the advertisement of "magic remedies" for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders. This includes ads that intend to encourage the use of drugs for the maintenance or enhancement of a person's ability for sexual pleasure or the treatment of 56 illnesses including cancer, blindness, deafness, and diabetes, among others.

In the remaining ads in the healthcare sector, 190 were from clinics, hospitals, or wellness centres making tall misleading claims about their services, care, and cure for chronic conditions. As many as 129 were from pharma companies for drugs and medicines with claims around prevention and cure, superior quality, and leadership.

Medical supplies and health apps constituted the remaining seven ads.

The second largest violator was the offshore betting sector. Kapoor said that the main challenge with this is that the advertisers are not based in India.

"There is no contact, there is no website. In many cases, however, they are able to contact celebrities and celebrities are able to participate in all of that," she said, adding that in most cases, the action required is taking down these websites.

Kapoor also said that there needs to be more "centralised" action against these websites. "On betting, we work closely with the government to share the cases that we have uncovered so that they can take action in terms of putting down these sites where they see a violation of the law," she said.

For the third most violative sector, personal care, Kapoor said that most advertisements in this sector have become influencer-led, leading to a higher number of violations. Fifty-five per cent of ads in this sector were influencer disclosure violations.

According to the report, influencer violations accounted for 21 per cent of all ads processed. The highest were in personal care, followed by fashion and lifestyle, and food and beverage.

Interestingly, this was the first time the babycare sector made it to the list of top 10 violators owing to influencers promoting products and services without disclosing material connections.

As many as 81 per cent of the 91 ads processed from this sector were from influencer promotions without disclosure. About 99 per cent of these ads required modification and 76 per cent were not contested by the advertisers.