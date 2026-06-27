Himachal exports first cherry, plum consignment to Oman via air cargo

Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Saturday flagged off the first export consignment of 400 kg of cherries and 400 kg of plums to Oman from Chandigarh via air cargo.

The fruits were produced by six progressive farmers from the Jadol-Tikkar and Bagi areas of Shimla district. This marks a historic and proud moment for Himachal Pradesh's horticulture sector, a statement issued here said.

Negi said that the Middle East and Gulf countries are emerging as large and promising export markets for Himachal Pradesh's fruits and this initiative would open new international market opportunities for the state's stone fruits and play a significant role in ensuring better and more remunerative prices for farmers.

The minister said this is only the beginning, and efforts would be expanded in the future to explore export opportunities for apples and other horticultural produce as well.

He added that the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) would continue to prioritise the interests of orchardists by developing new export opportunities.

The initiative has been undertaken by the HPMC in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

The costs associated with grading, packing, quality testing and other export-related arrangements have been borne by the HPMC with the APEDA's support, ensuring that farmers receive the necessary assistance to access international markets. Air transportation would enable the fruits to reach overseas markets quickly while maintaining their freshness and premium quality.