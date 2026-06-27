UP CM lays foundation for SAEL's ₹8,200 crore solar manufacturing unit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday laid the foundation stone for renewable energy company SAEL's ₹8,200 crore solar cell and module manufacturing project in Jewar.

The facility, spread over 200 acres in Sector 8 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Gautam Buddha Nagar, is being developed as an integrated 5 gigawatt (GW) solar cell and 5 GW solar module manufacturing unit.

SAEL said in a statement that the 10 GW integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem will strengthen the resilience of India's solar supply chain amid growing demand for domestically manufactured solar products. The project is expected to create around 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has set a target of generating 20 GW of renewable energy over the next two to three years and that the Jewar region will emerge as India's solar manufacturing hub.

"Under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, electricity bills of 600,000 families in the state have declined by up to 60 per cent. This reflects the growing strength of solar energy in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Once operational, the facility will manufacture high-efficiency solar cells and TOPCon modules using advanced technologies.

Adityanath said solar technology, for which India has so far depended on China and other countries, will now be developed in Jewar.

He added that the state government has also laid the foundation stone for a new electronics manufacturing unit being developed jointly by India's Amber Group and Korea Circuits.

"A Film City and an Apparel City are also coming up here. World-class universities are being established. A Toy Park is going to be developed. This region is set to emerge as India's largest logistics hub," he said.

SAEL Co-founder and Director Sukhbir Singh said Uttar Pradesh is moving rapidly towards becoming a $1 trillion economy and that the company plans to increase its investment in the state to ₹20,000 crore by 2029-30.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the country's largest ethanol producer following the implementation of the Ethanol Blending Policy.

"This has made our sugar industry self-reliant. Nearly 55 per cent of the country's ethanol production is contributed by Uttar Pradesh alone," he said.

He also said the state aims to establish 100 compressed biogas (CBG) plants over the next year.

The event was attended by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna and Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, among others.