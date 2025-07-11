Friday, July 11, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / HNI, NRI demand drives 85% growth in luxury housing sales in H1 2025

HNI, NRI demand drives 85% growth in luxury housing sales in H1 2025

Luxury housing sales grew 85% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, driven by rising demand from HNIs and NRIs seeking asset stability amid global uncertainty

real estate, realty firms

Industry experts expect the market to continue performing similarly in the second half of the year.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Luxury housing sales grew 85 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to over 7,000 units across India’s top seven cities in the January to June period of 2025 (H1 2025), driven by rising demand from high net worth individuals (HNIs), according to a joint report by CBRE and Assocham.
 
The rise was also fuelled by demand from non-resident Indians (NRIs) who are seeking asset stability in times of global uncertainty.
 
Among cities, Delhi NCR led the luxury market, contributing around 57 per cent of total sales, with approximately 4,000 units, followed by Mumbai at 1,240 units.
 
Furthermore, traditionally mid-end dominated markets such as Chennai and Pune cumulatively recorded around 5 per cent of the overall luxury sales during H1 2025.
   
This period also witnessed the launch of 7,300 luxury units, a 30 per cent Y-o-Y increase from the same period last year. Of these, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad registered the highest number of launches in H1 2025, cumulatively accounting for over 90 per cent of the total luxury unit launches. 

Also Read

real estate, realty firms

Luxury home sales up 85% in 7 cities in first half of 2025: Report

Premiumpenthouse, housing, hotels

Luxury penthouses back in vogue on uber-rich Indians' growing appetite

housing, housing finance

Affordable segment slips with luxury units driving housing mkt for H1 2025

Premiumapartment

Home Alone: Single professionals revive demand for luxe studio apartments

DLF, stock market trading, Real Estate, Realty Funds

Real estate giant DLF aims to launch Mumbai project by next quarter

 
Commenting on the reasons, Gaurav Kumar, managing director, Capital Markets and Land at CBRE India, said that while macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong, the standout growth of luxury and premium housing indicates rising consumer confidence and lifestyle aspirations.
 
“Developer focus has realigned towards quality, transparency, and experience, all of which are key to unlocking the sector’s next wave of growth,” he added.
 
Industry experts expect the market to continue performing similarly in the second half of the year.
 
The report adds that rapid urbanisation, a favourable demographic dividend, urban migration trends, and rising disposable household income will drive steady sales in the residential market.
 
“Improving market sentiment, shifting consumer preferences driven by greater exposure to world-class developments, and a renewed willingness among homebuyers to invest in property, the coming months could very well pave the way for sustained growth, heightened activity, and fresh opportunities across the housing market,” said Jash Panchamia, executive director at Jaypee Infratech.
 
The report also stated the need for reforms in streamlining approvals, improving project execution, and bolstering buyer confidence. This includes expanding Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) benefits and interest subvention schemes for first-time buyers, along with ensuring uniform implementation of RERA and stricter penalties for non-compliance.
 
Manish Singhal, Secretary General, Assocham, added that the housing boom, coupled with policy evolution, highlights the need for reforms that ease approvals, redefine affordable housing in urban India, and incentivise sustainable development.

More From This Section

Coconut

Edible oil body SEA urges govt to allow coconut oil imports as prices surge

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters

Govt to launch ₹1,345 crore scheme for rare earth magnet production

iPhone, iPhone 16e

Govt monitoring iPhone production as China recalls techies from India

garment industry

India could fill gap left by China in Japan's garment market: AEPC

Adani Ports, APSEZ

Centre seeks to relax eco-zone norms as states flag development hurdles

Topics : luxury housing Housing sales Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon