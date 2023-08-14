Independence Day sale: E-commerce firms witness 23% surge in orders

E-commerce firms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Tata Neu are witnessing a significant surge in orders during various Independence Day sale events, reflecting the maturing status of India's e-commerce industry.

The Independence Day sale marks the kickoff of major sales in the latter part of the year, setting the stage for festive season sales in the coming months. Starting on 4 August, this year's Independence Day sale has seen a remarkable 23 per cent surge in order numbers compared to the previous year, with volume growing across key segments, according to an analysis by SoftBank-backed e-commerce tech firm Unicommerce.

“E-commerce in India has come a long way in the last three years, with consistent growth throughout the year instead of just growth spikes in a few months in a year,” said Kapil Makhija, chief executive officer of Unicommerce. “This journey reflects a maturing ecosystem and demonstrates that brands (offline and digital-first alike) are focusing on e-commerce as their core strategy and are prioritising providing a seamless experience to the consumers instead of focusing on acquiring customers through discounted prices.”

For instance, the home decor sector experienced a substantial order volume rise of 37.8 per cent. Beauty and personal care saw year-on-year growth of 26.8 per cent, while the fashion and accessories segment recorded a 14.7 per cent uptick, and eyewear experienced an 18 per cent surge within the same timeframe.

Meanwhile, offline retailers expect the slowdown that they have been witnessing post the festive season to see some reversal in the ongoing Independence Day sales which has started from Sunday as they expect footfalls to also be higher.

“We expect good growth this Independence Day and expect it to be in low double-digit compared to last year. We are currently running a buy-one-get-one free offer and also offering vouchers which can be redeemed in later months,” said Lalit Agarwal, founder and managing director, V-Mart Retail.

Multibrand retail store chain Lifestyle expects better growth than the April-June quarter and expects it to be higher by 4-5 per cent sequentially and also expects same-store sales to be in the positive compared to last year's Independence Day Sales.

“Discounts are not much as we liquidated most of our stock in the end-of-season-sale. Around 40-50 per cent of the merchandise in our stores is the new autumn-winter collection and the remaining stock is going at flat 40 to flat 50 per cent discount and the new merchandise will come into the stores from Wednesday onwards,” said Devarajan Iyer, chief executive officer, Lifestyle said.

He also said, “We expect footfalls to be higher and hope for a reversal of muted sales trend which we have witnessed for the last few months.”

Amazon India hosted the ‘Great Freedom Festival’ early this month and it concluded recently. Customers explored offers on millions of products and shop from a wide selection. They shopped products from sellers including artisans and weavers, women entrepreneurs, start-ups, brands, and local neighbourhood stores. These were across categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, grocery, fashion and beauty essentials, home and kitchen, large appliances and TVs. It offered up to 60 per cent off on appliances, up to 50-80 per cent off on Amazon fashion and beauty essentials, up to 50 per cent off on grocery essentials and up to 70 per cent off on home, kitchen and outdoor.

Some of the top brands which offered these products included Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Hisense, Ariel, Microsoft, L’Oréal Paris, Lakme, Tresemme, Dove and Ponds. Customers also got a chance to win up to Rs 5,000 as cashbacks during the rewards festival through Amazon Pay. They were also able to avail instant credit up to Rs 60,000 with Amazon Pay.

Walmart-owned e-commerce Flipkart recently announced the fifth edition of its flagship sale event ‘Crafted by Bharat’ - a Flipkart Samarth initiative ahead of Independence Day. The event will celebrate India’s rich culture of handicrafts and handlooms by featuring over 100,000 products from more than 300 art forms across the country. The sale will go live on the platform on 15 August, 2023.

Flipkart will have a dedicated storefront on the platform for the sale event, under which products by women sellers will be specifically highlighted, to honour the distinctiveness that they bring to the table. Lakhs of artisans, weavers, people with disabilities, women from SHGs and government emporiums in the country who are associated with the Flipkart Samarth programme will participate in the event, displaying handicraft and cultural products made in India. These include people from Tier-II and Tier-III cities such as Jaipur, Sikar, Varanasi, and Vijayawada, a few urban centres, as well as rural regions of the country. Various government and private brands, among other local businesses across the country, will be a part of the event.

“The Flipkart Samarth initiative and the flagship Crafted by Bharat sale event have been very promising and have made efforts to positively impact over 1.5 million livelihoods so far by bringing the under-served community into a pan-India digital market,” said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group.

“Last year, I managed to sell all the products that were on display and my revenue jumped to 3X,” said Vipul Shukla, Meghdoot Herbal. “I look forward to this year’s sale and expect larger participation from the customers not only from my region but across the nation.”

Tata Group’s personalised shopping app Tata Neu also launched its Independence Day sale event, called the Tata Neu Sale Parade, from 10 August to 13 August, where it offered massive discounts of up to 85 per cent on apparel and footwear. The firm also offered as much as 70 per cent off on electronic products like mobiles and appliances, and beauty and grooming products. Groceries and fresh fruits were sold at a discount of up to 50 per cent while customers could purchase jewellery at discounts of up to 20 per cent. Domestic flight bookings and hotel stays till 31 October could be bought at a discount of 20 per cent as well during the sale.