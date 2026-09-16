Independent tax policy research should enter public discourse: Sitharaman
Sitharaman was speaking at the Eighth International Tax Conference on 'New Age Taxation' here organised by the International Tax Research and Analysis Foundation
Listen to This Article
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday called for independent research on tax policy to become part of public discourse, saying tax professionals must look beyond sectoral interests and put the national interest first.
Sitharaman was speaking at the Eighth International Tax Conference on 'New Age Taxation' here organised by the International Tax Research and Analysis Foundation.
"A mature tax policy debate must go beyond sectoral considerations," she said, urging tax professionals to "rise above sectoral consideration and put nation first." Sitharaman said the government had deliberately rationalised provisions relating to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS), raised thresholds and reduced unnecessary criminal consequences.
On international taxation, the finance minister said India renegotiated its tax treaties with Mauritius, Singapore and Cyprus to restore its right to tax capital gains at source.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 12:52 PM IST