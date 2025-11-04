Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India asks RE agencies to secure buyers for stranded power projects

India asks RE agencies to secure buyers for stranded power projects

According to the document, the ministry has directed REIAs to sign agreements directly with the developer, bypassing the buyer-side agreement, or, alternatively, cancel the tenders as a last resort

Future of Clean Energy

About 50 gigawatts of clean energy projects have been unable to come online due to unfinished transmission lines and legal and regulatory delays, Reuters reported in August, resulting in state power utilities delaying signing purchase agreements.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's power ministry has asked the country's renewable energy implementation agencies (REIA) to explore signing power purchase agreements with clean energy developers for projects without a buyer, according to a ministry document reviewed by Reuters.

About 50 gigawatts of clean energy projects have been unable to come online due to unfinished transmission lines and legal and regulatory delays, Reuters reported in August, resulting in state power utilities delaying signing purchase agreements.

REIAs are intermediaries that act as traders, aggregating power from various generators and selling it to the buyer.

Typically, power purchase agreements are signed between an REIA and a developer based on agreements signed between the REIA and the end-buyer.

 

According to the document, the ministry has directed REIAs to sign agreements directly with the developer, bypassing the buyer-side agreement, or, alternatively, cancel the tenders as a last resort.

Also Read

solar, solar power, china

Adani Solar ships 15k MW solar modules, boosting India's clean energy push

Coal India

CIL intensifies critical mineral push with fresh bids, global focus

Emissions rising from a Tata Steel plant in IJmuiden, Netherlands

India on track to peak coal power emissions before 2030: CREA report

solar power, renewable energy, power, clean energy

Waaree Renewable soars 10% on heavy volume on securing ₹157 crore order

Future of Clean Energy

India's EAAA Alternatives to invest up to ₹400 bn in clean energy by 2030

The ministry issued the directive following a high-level meeting chaired by India's Power Secretary on October 17. The meeting included officials from power generating firms NTPC, NHPC, SJVN as well as the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), all designated as REIAs.

The power ministry and the REIAs did not immediately respond to Reuters' email seeking comment.

The agencies have been asked to act by November 30.

STRANDED PROJECTS

The decisions come as India attempts to streamline its renewable energy procurement framework and address bottlenecks in project execution as part of the country's push to double its non-fossil fuel power capacity to 500 GW by 2030.

Of the 93 GW of renewable capacity tendered since fiscal year 2024, about 42 GW are without buyers, according to data shared during the meeting, the document showed.

NHPC had 15.8 GW of projects, the highest number of clean energy projects without a buyer, while NTPC had 12.4 GW worth stranded clean energy projects.

SJVN had 10 GW, and SECI had 3.9 GW, as per the document.

SECI, the largest REIA in the country, had already cancelled tenders for projects unlikely to secure buyers, according to the document.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

critical minerals

Viability gaps threaten to trip India's race to secure critical mineralspremium

WhatsApp

NCLAT quashes CCI's WhatsApp-Meta data ban, upholds ₹213 crore penalty

BID, AUCTION

Maharashtra rejects bond bids again as seven states raise ₹11,600 crorepremium

EY, artificial intelligence

Workflows to building trust: What AI is doing in newsrooms across the worldpremium

steelmakers, steel

5-year-low steel prices puts ₹9-trn expansion plan at risk: Steel secypremium

Topics : clean energy Power ministry renewable energy Industry Report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateLenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon