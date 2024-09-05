Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / India beauty, personal care market likely to reach $34 bn by 2028: Nykaa

India beauty, personal care market likely to reach $34 bn by 2028: Nykaa

The report estimates India's beauty and personal care (BPC) market to be around $ 21 billion at present.

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaaa

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 12:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's beauty and personal care market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 10-11 per cent to reach $ 34 billion by 2028, Nykaa Beauty Trends Report said on Wednesday.
The report estimates India's beauty and personal care (BPC) market to be around $ 21 billion at present.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to the report, the Indian BPC market is the fastest-growing market across the world growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 10-11 per cent.
"India is the fastest growing BPC market globally, expected to reach $ 34 billion by 2028," Nykaa said in a statement.
According to the report, e-commerce is poised to be the biggest driver of this growth and the fastest-growing segment, anticipated to achieve a CAGR of around 25 per cent.
"Rising aspirations and higher incomes among Indian consumers will propel the market for premium beauty, expected to reach $ 3-3.2 billion by 2028. With 520-560 million users in 2023, the democratisation of beauty expertise via social media is significantly influencing consumer choices," the statement said.

More From This Section

K Rammohan Naidu, K Rammohan

Govt to set up SPV to push for aircraft manufacturing in India: Naidu

India-UK, India UK flag

India-UK FTA within finger-touching distance, says NITI Aayog CEO

Generative AI triggers rise of Gen Z, millennial mentors in India Inc, genz, mentors, office space

Generative AI triggers rise of Gen Z, millennial mentors in India Inc

The differences between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) over the adoption of the latest revised International Standard on Auditing (ISA) 600 are due to a communication gap a

ISA 600 dispute: NFRA, ICAI can find common ground, says official

telecom spectrum

5G, 6G rollout will spur growth to become developed nation: DoT secretary

The report said that online trade channels for BPC are expected to grow at around 25 per cent CAGR and be at par with offline organised trade to account for 33 per cent of the segment's total turnover.
While unorganised offline trade channels share will reduce from estimated 55 per cent in 2023 to 35 per cent by 2028.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Premiumfsn e-commerce nykaa

Analysts bullish on Nykaa's outlook for beauty and personal care business

Falguni Nayar

Nykaa to scale up beauty, fashion biz in next 3 years: CEO Falguni Nayar

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Jubilant FoodWorks, Nykaa, Oil India among seven stocks to track on May 23

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa has huge lead, edge over its competitors: Founder Falguni Nayar

MSRTC bus, buses

MSRTC employees end strike before Ganesh festival; govt agrees to pay hike

Topics : Nykaa Start-up Beauty & personal care

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 12:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon