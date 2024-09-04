Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Govt to set up SPV to push for aircraft manufacturing in India: Naidu

Govt to set up SPV to push for aircraft manufacturing in India: Naidu

According to him, efforts are being to ensure that aircraft manufacturing activities can start in the next five years, he said

K Rammohan Naidu, K Rammohan

Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government will set up a special purpose vehicle to push ahead with plans to start manufacturing commercial aircraft in India, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Wednesday as he highlighted the potential of the country's fast-growing aviation sector.
The Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill 2024, which was passed by the Lok Sabha in August, includes provisions to regulate the design and manufacturing of aircraft, supporting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative for self-reliance.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The government is strongly pushing the idea of India manufacturing its own planes," Naidu said, adding that a special purpose vehicle will be set up with industry stakeholders and others.
According to him, efforts are being to ensure that aircraft manufacturing activities can start in the next five years, he said.
"We want to be a big player for manufacturing planes and also export them," Naidu said.
India is a key market for aircraft manufacturers - Boeing and Airbus.

More From This Section

India-UK, India UK flag

India-UK FTA within finger-touching distance, says NITI Aayog CEO

Generative AI triggers rise of Gen Z, millennial mentors in India Inc, genz, mentors, office space

Generative AI triggers rise of Gen Z, millennial mentors in India Inc

The differences between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) over the adoption of the latest revised International Standard on Auditing (ISA) 600 are due to a communication gap a

ISA 600 dispute: NFRA, ICAI can find common ground, says official

telecom spectrum

5G, 6G rollout will spur growth to become developed nation: DoT secretary

hiring

BFSI on hiring sprint, IT sector stumbles in headcount marathon in FY24

State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is already into manufacturing small civilian planes but on a smaller scale.
India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets.
Speaking at a conference organised by industry body PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Naidu also said there is a lot of potential in the country for MRO (maintenance, overhaul and repair) activities.
Noting that the Indian aviation sector is at the "transformative crossroads", the minister also said the aim is to make the country a hub for aviation, air cargo, and MRO activities.
Meanwhile, the Bill seeks to remove redundancies and replace the Aircraft Act, 1934 -- that has been amended 21 times -- at a time when India is one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets in the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Seaplane

Civil aviation ministry announces simplified norms for seaplane operations

Premiumindigo airlines, indigo

Central Asia gives India's largest budget carrier IndiGo its wings

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Kinjarap, Rammohan

Aircraft MRO industry to reach $4 bn in seven years: Aviation min tells LS

flight

Union Budget 2024: Companies get limited relief to push MRO services

Airport , Microsoft outage, Microsoft error

2 days after global outage: Airlines play catch-up with flight schedule

Topics : Civil Aviation Civil Aviation Ministry Commercial Airlines aircrafts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon