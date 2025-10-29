Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / UK's BII set to invest $75 million for Blueleaf Energy's India plans

UK's BII set to invest $75 million for Blueleaf Energy's India plans

The investment will be made in Blueleaf's utility-scale solar, wind, and energy storage projects in India, and is expected to generate more than 3.2 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean energy annually

investment

The investment aligns with BII's broader strategy to accelerate the energy transition in emerging markets | Image: Freepik

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution, said on Wednesday it would invest $75 million to aid the India expansion plans of Blueleaf Energy, a Macquarie Asset Management-owned renewable energy platform.

The funding is intended to accelerate clean energy deployment in markets across Asia.

The investment will be made in Blueleaf's utility-scale solar, wind, and energy storage projects in India, and is expected to generate more than 3.2 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean energy annually.

The investment aligns with BII's broader strategy to accelerate the energy transition in emerging markets.

It has committed more than $95 million this year to climate-focused platforms in Southeast Asia, including co-investments in utility-scale renewable assets and early-stage clean energy businesses.

 

Also Read

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to regulate algorithmic (algo) trading by retail investors, introducing new checks and balances for stock brokers and exchanges. Currently, algo trading is dominated by instituti

Nuvama, HDFC AMC tank upto 9% today; why are capital market stocks falling?

investment

Singapore's Lighthouse Canton to invest over $1.5 billion in India

Asset management company, AMC

The year ahead: Global uncertainties set to influence asset pricespremium

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys

Nandan Nilekani says Finternet to go live in 2026 using AI, tokenisation

aggressive hybrid funds, mutual funds, equity, debt, retirement planning, long-term goals, investment strategy, portfolio stability, systematic withdrawal plans, moderate risk investors

Aggressive hybrid funds suit moderate-risk investors with long-term goalspremium

Earlier in the year, BII set up a renewable energy joint venture focused on Southeast Asia with two partners. BII backs various entities focused on clean energy in India such as Mahindra & Mahindra's EV unit.

India, the world's fourth-largest renewable energy producer, has set a target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, with the country already surpassing 256 GW of installed energy capacity as of September.

Singapore-headquartered Blueleaf Energy operates in Southeast Asia, India, Taiwan, and Japan, with a project pipeline that includes more than 4.5 GW of energy generation assets and nearly 3 GWh of storage projects.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

power, electricity

India exploring energy transition ties with Singapore, Southeast Asia

Manufacturing

Industrial output growth moderates to 3-month low of 4% in September

Minda

India must work with China on EV tech for 5-10 years: Uno Minda chair

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Relief for Vodafone Idea may trigger govt equity dilution, say brokerages

telecom, TRAI

Trai aligns with DoT on CNAP, makes caller ID service default with opt-out

Topics : Asset Management Asset mobilisation Renewable energy in India renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon