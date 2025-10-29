Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Game developers to meet in Chennai for 17th IGDC meet in November

Game developers to meet in Chennai for 17th IGDC meet in November

The 17th edition of IGDC will mark its Chennai debut from November 5-7, spotlighting India's growing $3.1-bn gaming industry and emerging regional ecosystems

gaming

Over its 16 editions, IGDC has served as the epicentre of India’s game development ecosystem, connecting creators, studios, investors, and publishers

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 17th edition of South Asia’s largest gaming industry event, the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), will be held at the Chennai Trade Centre from November 5 to 7, marking its first edition in Tamil Nadu. The conference is organised by the Game Developer Association of India (GDAI).
 
The three-day event will bring together leading figures from the global and Indian gaming economy, underscoring India’s emergence as a billion-dollar gaming powerhouse.
 
Over its 16 editions, IGDC has served as the epicentre of India’s game development ecosystem, connecting creators, studios, investors, and publishers. The 2024 edition drew more than 4,000 attendees and over 200 speakers, featuring a vibrant expo of global and indie innovators.
   
150 sessions, global speakers lined up
 
The 2025 edition will feature over 150 sessions with an exceptional line-up of global voices from the video gaming world, including experts in storytelling, design, publishing, and education.

Also Read

GTA Online Halloween update

GTA Online Halloween update: Get Benefactor Krieger supercar for free

online gaming

RMG ban a wake-up call for the industry to rethink what is game buildingpremium

The Sims Mobile

EA is retiring The Sims Mobile: Here's until when you can download and play

Unleash the Avatar

Aeos Games drops gameplay trailer for 'Unleash the Avatar' RPG: Watch here

Netflix

After smartphones, Netflix is bringing games to its TV platform: Report

 
India’s gaming sector is growing at a 28 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), powered by a community of over 550 million gamers. The Chennai edition aligns with GDAI’s mission to expand innovation and opportunities across India.
 
This year’s conference will also host several flagship initiatives, including the Indie Initiative, India Game Awards, Investor–Publisher Connect, and Women in Gaming programmes.
 
Chennai as India’s next gaming hub
 
The move to Chennai reflects GDAI’s effort to develop local gaming ecosystems and broaden participation across regions. The city’s engineering talent, strong IT infrastructure, and proactive digital policies have made it a growing hub for creative technology and gaming innovation.
 
“Chennai represents India’s next frontier in gaming development. With strong IT infrastructure, talented graduates, and active government support, the city provides the ideal launchpad for the next generation of game creators. IGDC 2025 will bring global visibility to Chennai’s vibrant ecosystem,” said Sridhar Muppidi, Chairperson, GDAI.
 
Indie showcase, cross-border collaboration
 
The Indie Showcase, a cornerstone of IGDC, will return this year to spotlight top Indian and international indie titles. The event will also feature keynotes, expert panels, and cross-border developer tracks, along with IP Connect meetings to facilitate business matchmaking between studios, publishers, and investors.
 
Supported by leading names across the gaming ecosystem, IGDC continues to represent India’s collaborative and ambitious developer community.
 
“From its NASSCOM roots to its Hyderabad legacy and now its Chennai chapter, IGDC reflects the industry’s evolution and nationwide growth,” the GDAI said in a statement.
 

More From This Section

investment

UK's BII set to invest $75 million for Blueleaf Energy's India plans

power, electricity

India exploring energy transition ties with Singapore, Southeast Asia

Manufacturing

Industrial output growth moderates to 3-month low of 4% in September

Minda

India must work with China on EV tech for 5-10 years: Uno Minda chair

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Relief for Vodafone Idea may trigger govt equity dilution, say brokerages

Topics : online games gaming industry Gaming Gaming companies Chennai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon