Delhi, Karnataka lead India's 85% surge in connected TV users in 2025

Delhi, Karnataka lead India's 85% surge in connected TV users in 2025

The report finds India's CTV audience at 129.2 million, with Delhi NCT, Karnataka, and Maharashtra leading penetration as OTT content drives wider adoption

CTV penetration has risen by 50 per cent among OTT (over-the-top) audiences across India’s six metros.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

India’s connected TV (CTV) audience base has expanded sharply in 2025, growing 85 per cent year-on-year to 129.2 million, according to a new report by Ormax Media. The surge reflects a broader shift in viewing behaviour as audiences move beyond traditional pay TV to digital and on-demand platforms.
 
The report, The Ormax Audience Report: 2025, defines this CTV base as those who have streamed digital videos on a CTV device at least once in the past month.
 
Metro dominance and regional leaders 
CTV penetration has risen by 50 per cent among OTT (over-the-top) audiences across India’s six metros. Delhi NCT, Karnataka, and Maharashtra lead in CTV penetration as a share of their respective OTT populations, the report found.
   
At the same time, 21 per cent of India’s 601.2 million OTT users now access content through connected TVs, up from 13 per cent in 2024.

Streaming habits and free content dominance 
While CTV adoption is rising, Ormax noted that most CTV viewers in India still stream only free content, with limited access to paid subscription services. The trend suggests an expanding audience base for ad-supported streaming rather than premium subscription platforms.
 
“CTV has overtaken other devices like laptops and tablets to become the number two device for streaming in India, after the ubiquitous smartphone,” the report stated.
 
Demographic profile 
Much like India’s broader OTT audience, the CTV viewership base skews male, with 61 per cent men compared to 59 per cent among overall OTT users.
 
Industry experts say the rapid growth in connected TV usage highlights India’s digital consumption transformation, driven by cheaper smart TVs, affordable broadband, and rising comfort with app-based entertainment.

Topics : OTT users Television Television viewership

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

