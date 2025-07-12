Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 04:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India eases sulphur norms for coal plants, reversing decade-old mandate

India eases sulphur norms for coal plants, reversing decade-old mandate

The mandate to install FGD for another 11% of the plants near populated cities would be taken on a case-to-case basis

coal power plant, power plant, energy sector

The balance of 10 per cent of the coal-fired power plants closer to New Delhi and other cities with a million-plus population will be required to install the desulphurisation equipment by December 2027. | Representational

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has reversed a decade-old mandate to install $30 billion worth of clean-air equipment, easing sulphur emission rules for most coal-fired power plants, a government order said.

Reuters in December reported the government was reviewing 2015 norms that required nearly 540 coal-based power units to install flue-gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems that remove sulphur from the plants' exhaust gases in phases starting in 2027.

The federal environment ministry late on Friday issued a gazette notification that exempted 79 per cent of the coal-fired power plants, outside a 10-km (6 mile) radius of populated and polluted cities, from the 2015 mandate.

The mandate to install FGD for another 11 per cent of the plants near populated cities would be taken on a "case-to-case basis," the notification said.

 

The balance of 10 per cent of the coal-fired power plants closer to New Delhi and other cities with a million-plus population will be required to install the desulphurisation equipment by December 2027, according to the new mandate.

Also Read

China nuclear reactor

China targets 200GW nuclear capacity by 2040 to curb coal reliance

coal power plant, power plant, energy sector

India's $80 bn coal-power generation ambition is running short of water

coal power plant, power plant, energy sector

India coal-fired power output falls at fastest pace in five years in May

PremiumCoal

Coal demand softens as monsoon arrives early, stocks pile up at mines

coal power plant, power plant, energy sector

India's energy security hampered by years of coal backlash, misses targets

The notification comes after state-run NTPC, India's top electricity producer, spent about $4 billion on installing the equipment at about 11 per cent of the power plants, and about 50 per cent of the units either placed orders for the desulphurisation systems or are installing them.

The Friday notification did not mention the impact on the competitiveness or recovery of costs by these power plants.

It said the decision was taken after the Central Pollution Control Board carried out a detailed analysis of the increase in "carbon dioxide emission into the atmosphere due to operation of control measures being deployed."

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi highlights job creation through welfare, manufacturing push

Premiumecommerce

Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto rate users and delivery workers: Here's how it works

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER

Delhi High Court refuses to stop Vedanta's deductions in oilfield dispute

oil sector, crude oil

Oil prices edge higher as markets watch supply risks and demand outlook

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Delhi High Court stays ₹1,140 crore angel tax demand against Oyo

Topics : Coal power NTPC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon