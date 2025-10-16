Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Execution delays in smart electricity meter projects to hit returns: Crisil

Execution delays in smart electricity meter projects to hit returns: Crisil

Crisil Ratings says slower installation of smart meters and payment delays under the RDSS scheme could reduce the internal rate of return for AMISPs by up to 150 basis points

Electricity Meter, Electricity Bill

The Smart Meter National Programme aims to replace 25 crore conventional meters with prepaid smart meters by March 2026. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A slower pace of smart meter installation under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and delayed payment realisation may reduce the project internal rate of return (IRR) of advanced metering infrastructure service providers (AMISPs) by up to 150 basis points, Crisil Ratings said in a report.
 
“This is assuming an execution delay of six to twelve months against budgeted timelines and a delayed payment cycle of six months against an expectation of less than one month continuing over the entire ten-year period. A Crisil Ratings study of players installing over 60 per cent of smart meter projects awarded so far indicates as much,” the agency said.
   
Execution lag and delayed payments impact project returns 
The Smart Meter National Programme aims to replace 25 crore conventional meters with prepaid smart meters by March 2026. Under the programme, distribution companies (discoms) award ten-year contracts to AMISPs, who then purchase and install meters on a piece-meal basis within 24–30 months and provide operation and maintenance (O&M) services for the remaining period.
 
In return, discoms pay AMISPs lump-sum amounts upfront towards partial recovery of capital expenditure. Discoms also make fixed monthly payments per meter for the remaining contract tenure. However, the rollout has been slower than expected, with only 2.56 crore of the total 12.3 crore awarded meters installed as of July 2025. If implementation had been on schedule, about 6 crore meters should have been installed by now.

Also Read

bank loan, banks

Securitisation volumes rise to ₹73,000 crore in Q2 FY26: ICRA report

fertiliser, farmer

Complex fertiliser volumes likely to grow 2-4% amid geopolitical risks

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Gross NPAs of banks likely to be 2.3-2.5% by March 2026, says Crisil

Money, finance

Lower CASA ratios, declining FDS raise deposit stability concerns for bank

electricity, power sector

Tariff hikes, lower costs to cut discom losses to ₹8,000-10,000 crore

 
Delays could lower cash flow and project viability 
“Slower pace of installation can impact project returns by up to 60 bps. This is mainly because delay in meter installation can result in deferment or withholding of both recurring and lump-sum payments by discoms. All of these delays lower the present value of future cash flows,” said Ankit Hakhu, director, Crisil Ratings.
 
The delay in installation has been attributed to factors such as challenges in securing the right of way, lack of consumer awareness, operational issues faced by AMISPs, and deferred inspections by discoms for commissioning approval.
 
Cost escalation risks and supply chain mitigation 
Implementation delays may also lead to higher project costs due to rising smart meter prices during the lag period, further aggravating the impact on IRRs. Key components, including printed circuit boards and semiconductors, are largely imported, making costs sensitive to global price changes.
 
Crisil noted that supply chains are currently stable and major project cost escalations appear unlikely. Bulk purchasing and piecemeal procurement strategies are being adopted by AMISPs to mitigate these risks, the report added.

More From This Section

Indian market, Diwali, lights, economy

The spending season: What Diwali reveals about India's consumer mood

real estate, realty firms

India's retail REIT market may hit Rs 80,000 crore by 2030: Anarock

The stock of the second-largest electronic manufacturing services (EMS) player by market capitalisation, Kaynes Technology India, is up 10 per cent from its monthly lows. This was on better than expected June quarter performance, strong order flows a

Kaynes Semicon rolls out first Made-in-India chips module, sent to US firm

cinema hall. theatre

From streaming to theatres: How platforms are reaching Indian moviegoers

realty sector, real estate

Festive surge: MahaRERA approves 405 realty projects across Maharashtra

Topics : Crisil report electricity sector Crisil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon