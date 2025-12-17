Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / FSSAI steps up checks on nitrofurans in eggs, dairy adulteration drive

FSSAI steps up checks on nitrofurans in eggs, dairy adulteration drive

FSSAI has asked states to alert eateries against using adulterated paneer and khoya and has begun collecting egg samples for nitrofuran-linked AOZ tests after claims on Eggoz eggs

FSSAI

The move comes after social media channels claimed to have detected traces of AOZ (amino-oxazolidinone), which is linked to nitrofuran antibiotics that are banned for use in India, in eggs sold by Eggoz.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has ordered all state regulators to sensitise hotels, restaurants and pubs, along with restaurant associations, to ensure that adulterated items such as paneer and khoya are not used in food preparations, according to sources.
 
What action is FSSAI taking on nitrofurans in eggs? 
Meanwhile, the regulator’s regional offices are in the process of collecting branded and unbranded egg samples to check for the presence of nitrofurans. As many as 10 regional laboratories have been identified to carry out the tests.
 
Why has FSSAI begun sampling eggs now? 
The move comes after social media channels claimed to have detected traces of AOZ (amino-oxazolidinone), which is linked to nitrofuran antibiotics that are banned for use in India, in eggs sold by Eggoz.
 

Also Read

tv viewership, TRP, television, channels, media, entertainment, remote, OTT

India's digital-only viewership reaches 313 million in Q3CY25: Reportpremium

grain-based ethanol, grain, grains

Ethanol producers face overcapacity as blending program hits roadblockpremium

Aeroplane

Dense fog grounds 200 flights for second straight day in northern India

Nano Urea

IFFCO yet to submit nano urea evaluation report, sales lag production

Suresh Goyal

NCAER appoints Suresh Goyal as director general, to take charge on Jan 5premium

 
What has FSSAI said about dairy adulteration? 
On drives against adulteration, FSSAI officials said multiple instances of adulteration and misbranding of dairy products have been reported across the country in recent times.
 
“Such products are often manufactured by illegal and unlicensed entities, posing a serious risk to consumers,” a source said, adding that any misrepresentation of adulterated or analogue products as genuine dairy items constitutes a violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act and associated regulations.
 
What enforcement steps have states been asked to take? 
To clamp down, food safety officers have been directed to draw enforcement samples of milk, paneer and khoya as per prescribed procedures and verify the licensing and registration status of businesses.
 
How will FSSAI track compliance and data? 
FSSAI has also asked states and Union territories to promptly record all data on the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) to enable consolidation and analysis at the headquarters level.
 

More From This Section

NHAI, Road Construction

Experts call for adoption of innovative materials in road construction

workplace friendships, mental health at work

Workplace of 2026 will be increasingly intelligent, human-centred: Report

IllustratIon: Binay Sinha

Indian toons step out: Animation studios turn popular IPs into classroomspremium

Jyotiraditya Scindia

My goal is to ensure every dark spot in India is lit up by satcom: Scindiapremium

coal mines

Govt likely to remove 50% cap on sales of coal from captive mines

Topics : Industry News FSSAI eggs dairy products

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon