Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's GCC workforce to reach 3.46 million by 2030 as AI scales up: Report

India's GCC workforce to reach 3.46 million by 2030 as AI scales up: Report

India's tech sector is poised for strong expansion as global capability centres shift from AI pilots to full-scale deployment, creating new roles, reshaping legacy jobs

IT Office GCCs

Representative Picture

Aman Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s technology sector is projected to see an 11 per cent increase in jobs, with the total workforce expected to reach 2.4 million by 2026 and 3.46 million by 2030, driven by global capability centres (GCCs) scaling beyond artificial intelligence (AI) pilots, according to a new report from global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services.
 
The report, Workforce 2.0 Reset – India’s GCCs Go AI-Native, outlines the impact of AI-led transformation across centres.
 
“India is at a critical intersection in its GCC 4.0 journey, building a unique and unmatched synergy of scale, skill and talent. Today, GCCs are no longer just exploring AI – rather, many have or are moving towards deployment. While AI thrust in this sector was expected, this year has seen a stronger drive for implementation,” NLB Services chief executive officer Sachin Alug said.
   
“GCC workforce projection by 2030, indicated earlier, is now set to see a 30 per cent surge, adding 1.3 million new jobs,” he added.
 
The report draws on insights from 321 GCC leaders across six Indian cities and 10 sectors. The research was conducted through a mixed-method approach between July and October 2025.

Also Read

Infosys

Infosys launches AI-first model to transform GCCs into innovation hubs

Infosys

Infosys launches AI-first GCC model to support capability expansion

GCC, tech

GCC sector to add up to 4 mn jobs by FY30 amid rising compliance: Report

office sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

Knowledge Realty Trust leases 1.8 mn sq ft in H1FY26, GCCs dominate leasing

Office, Office space

India flexes to top of APAC's flex office league as GCC demand surgespremium

 
What roles are emerging as GCCs adopt AI?
 
According to the findings, several new roles are emerging across GCCs: Cybersecurity and AI governance architects (29 per cent), prompt engineers (26 per cent), GenAI product owners (22 per cent), and AI policy and risk strategists (21 per cent).
 
Which legacy roles are being phased out?
 
At the same time, legacy roles are being phased out as centres move towards AI-native, product-focused teams that tackle L1 IT support (75 per cent), legacy application development (74 per cent), manual QA (72 per cent), and on-prem infrastructure management (67 per cent).
 
How are GCCs expanding beyond Tier-I hubs?
 
GCCs are also expanding beyond Tier-I cities, creating a more distributed workforce model that is expected to generate 7.15 lakh net new jobs by 2030.
 
“By 2030, nearly 39 per cent of the GCC workforce will operate from Tier-II and -III cities, enabling our shift from metro-focused to a more distributed workforce model. While Tier-I cities will continue to serve as centres for leadership, governance, and R&D, emerging Tier-II and Tier-III hubs such as Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, and Bhubaneswar are rapidly becoming specialised delivery centres. The new synergy across Tier-II/III cities will create 0.715 million net new GCC jobs by 2030,” Varun Sachdeva, senior vice president and Asia Pacific (Apac) head at NLB Services, said.
 

More From This Section

ai in healthcare, india public health

AI can shift Indian healthcare from reactive treatment to proactive: KPMG

autos, autos Bengaluru, autos in Karnataka

Festive lift keeps three-wheeler market steady as FY26 enters second half

eVTOL

Andhra to get India's first 'giga-scale' electric air taxi hub in Anantapur

russia oil, crude oil

Reliance buys 1 million barrels of heavy crude from Kuwait via tender

real estate

Serene Communities, Asset Homes to build 4 senior-living projects in Kerala

Topics : Artificial intelligence Indian investments into GCC jobs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesApple IPO 26 2 Dev Beta 3China 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon