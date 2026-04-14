India's listed hotel chains to add 70,000 keys to sector by 2030: CBRE

The country’s listed hotel chains like Indian Hotels and ITC Hotels are projected to add over 70,000 keys to the market by 2030, driven by a strong underlying travel demand, a new research by real estate consultancy firm CBRE has shown.

While noting that the sector is transitioning from a phase of post-pandemic recovery to structural maturity, it stated the industry’s market size is projected to rise from approximately $24.6 billion in 2024 to $31 billion by 2029.

“Domestic tourism is likely to lead this growth, having posted a 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in visits to 4.1 billion in 2025,” it further said.

The supply pipeline in 2025 shifted decisively towards premiumisation, addressing the heightened consumer appetite for luxury experiences. The upper midscale, upper upscale, and upscale categories cumulatively accounted for 60 per cent of new openings during the year.

“The hospitality sector's trajectory is a testament to India's economic resilience, supported by rising disposable incomes and improving accessibility facilitated by large-scale infrastructure development,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa at CBRE.

The sector maintained strong growth momentum throughout 2025 despite geopolitical headwinds like the Indian Pakistan conflict and operational disruptions in the aviation sector.

“During the year, overall occupancy levels reached 64 per cent, providing a foundation for improved financial performance for operators. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y, surpassing the 9 per cent growth recorded in 2024, while average daily rates (ADR) increased by 8.7 per cent,” the research stated.

Since 2024, the hospitality sector has also witnessed a substantial surge in investment activity, with institutional players aggressively acquiring large stakes. In 2025, the total hotel deal value reached approximately $456 million, representing a 2.5-times Y-o-Y growth from $184 million in 2024.

“This momentum is projected to continue over the next two years as investors actively explore portfolio-led investments and targeted asset acquisitions. Major players also turned to public markets, using high-profile IPOs to raise capital, reduce debt, and accelerate regional expansion,” CBRE stated.

Operators are also increasingly exploring acquisition-led growth strategies to scale portfolios and broaden market presence.

In January this year, Indian Hotels acquired a 51 per cent stake in Brij Hospitality Private Limited, which operates Brij Hotels, for Rs 225 crore. This came after the company acquired a controlling stake in Maharashtra-based Sparsh Infratech Private Ltd, which operates Atmantan wellness resort in November last year for Rs 240 crore.

“As the industry accelerates its transition towards experience-driven travel and captures institutionalised demand across spiritual and cultural centres, we anticipate robust and long-term expansion for the country's hospitality ecosystem,” Magazine added.