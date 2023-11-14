India International Trade Fair 2023 opens today at Pragati Maidan

The 42nd edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023 was inaugurated here on Tuesday.

With nearly 3,500 exhibitors from both India and abroad, IITF 2023 occupies an expansive space of 1,10,000 square meters.

This year's theme, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" draws inspiration from ancient Indian philosophy, emphasizing the significance of interconnectedness and cooperation in trade for achieving sustainable growth and well-being.

"This time we are fortunate to have the trade fair in this new state-of-the-art complex of Bharat Mandapam which has recently been dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said while addressing the opening ceremony.

She said this is an effort to showcase the export potential of the country in diverse sectors.

Representatives from 13 countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Egypt, Nepal, Thailand, Turkiye, Vietnam, Tunisia, Kyrgystan, Lebanon, Iran and UAE, are actively taking part in the event.

The timings of the fair which is being held from November 14-27 is 10.00 AM to 7.30 PM.

"The expected footfall during 14 days shall be more than 10 lakh. The tickets are available both online and offline at selected metro stations excluding the Supreme Court Metro Station. Entry inside is from Gate No. 4,6 & 10," organiser India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) stated.

Parking for visitors is available in Basement 1. Entry for the same is through Bhairon Mandir Marg.

"ITPO has made extensive efforts to improve the overall experience for exhibitors and visitors alike. The layout has been kept spacious with extensive circulation area. New halls with state-of-the art facilities, new toilet blocks, seating facilities, green areas will add to the comfort and experience of the visitors," it stated.

