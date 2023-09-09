G20 presidency theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' road map for development: Prez

The theme for India's G20 presidency, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future', is a global roadmap for sustainable, inclusive and human-centric development, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday.

The G20 summit will be held at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre, Bharat Mandapam, here over the weekend.

"A warm welcome to all Heads of Delegations of the G20 nations, Guest countries, and International Organisations participating in the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi.

"India's G20 Presidency theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future', is a global roadmap for sustainable, inclusive, and human-centric development. I wish the participants of G20 Summit every success in their efforts towards realising this vision," Murmu said in a post on X.

In its G20 presidency, India has been focusing on various issues such as inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience and equitable global health access.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

Also Read Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit India's G20 Presidency revolved around philosophy of Kutumbakam: MoS Pawar Jungle raj prevailing in Delhi as it gears up for G20 Summit: CM Kejriwal Chandrababu Naidu arrested: Understanding the skill development scam G20 Summit LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to address the event shortly 13 arrested accused booked under Pocso Act in JU ragging death case India ready to offer all possible assistance to quake-hit Morocco: PM Modi G20: Global Biofuels Alliance to be launched to boost energy transition

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).