Monday, March 10, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India may face an AI talent shortfall of over 1 million by 2027: Report

India may face an AI talent shortfall of over 1 million by 2027: Report

The report highlighted the urgent need for India to reskill and upskill its workforce to meet the growing demand for AI expertise

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

India's AI sector could surpass 2.3 million job openings by 2027

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is poised to become a global AI talent hub, but a looming skill gap threatens to hinder its progress, with a new study by Bain & Company revealing that the country's AI sector could face a shortfall of over a million skilled professionals by 2027.

The report highlighted the urgent need for India to reskill and upskill its workforce to meet the growing demand for AI expertise.

"India has a unique opportunity to position itself as a global AI talent hub. However, by 2027, the job openings in AI are expected to be 1.52x of the talent availability. The challenge -- and opportunity -- lies in reskilling and upskilling a significant portion of the existing talent base on emerging technology tools and skillsets," said Saikat Banerjee, Partner and leader in Bain & Company's AI, Insights, and Solutions practice in India.

 

India's AI sector could surpass 2.3 million job openings by 2027 while the AI talent pool is expected to grow to around 1.2 million, presenting an opportunity to reskill more than 1 million workers, according to the report.

Since 2019, AI-related job postings have exploded, increasing by 21 per cent annually, while compensation for these roles has risen by 11 per cent each year.

Also Read

TB

AI-enabled handheld X-ray machines helping in early TB detection: Experts

India Development Centre (IDC) campus in Noida (aerial view)

Microsoft conducts ground breaking ceremony of proposed Noida campus

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw launches AI compute portal & dataset platform AIKosha

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

AI's 'hedonistic' machines earn Barto, Sutton top computer science prize

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

Indian economy could gain $1 trillion from AI, says Nishikant Dubey

Despite this surge in demand and attractive salaries, the supply of qualified AI professionals has not kept pace, creating a widening talent gap that risks slowing down AI adoption across industries.

Globally, executives surveyed cited a lack of in-house AI expertise as a major obstacle to implementing generative AI technologies. This shortage is projected to persist through at least 2027, with varying degrees of impact across global markets.

Addressing the AI talent shortage requires a multi-pronged approach -- companies must move beyond traditional hiring practices and prioritise continuous upskilling initiatives to cultivate internal talent.

"The AI talent shortage is a significant challenge, but not invincible. Addressing it requires a fundamental shift in how businesses attract, develop, and retain AI talent. Companies need to move beyond traditional hiring approaches, prioritise continuous upskilling, and foster an innovation-driven ecosystem," Banerjee said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumIndian People, social, society, mobile users

Time spent by Indians on leisure, mass media up by 16 minutes: Survey

Premiumoil, gas, crude oil, natural gas

Public sector oil, gas companies weigh term pacts; no formal talks yet

online gaming digital gaming

Gaming federations tie up to enforce code of ethics for user safety

Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Roshni Nadar Malhotra third richest Indian after stake 'gift', shows data

PremiumACs, Air Conditioners

AC companies likely to raise prices by 4-5% due to component shortages

Topics : Artificial intelligence AI Models job market Job market in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon