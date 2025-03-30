Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 02:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's coal import rises marginally by 1.23% to 21.37 MT in January

India's coal import rises marginally by 1.23% to 21.37 MT in January

The coal import was 21.11 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal

Coal

Coking coal import volume was 5.23 MT, against 4.50 MT imported in January 2024. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The country's coal import rose marginally by 1.23 per cent to 21.37 million tonne (MT) in January.

The coal import was 21.11 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

The shipments were flat at 222.67 million tonne in April-January FY25, according to data compiled by mjunction services ltd, a B2B e-commerce platform. 

During April-January 2024-25, non-coking coal import was at 141.18 MT, lower than 146.86 MT imported during the same period last financial year.

Coking coal import was at 45.88 MT during the 10-month period, down from 47.32 MT recorded for the same period last fiscal.

 

Also Read

Coal

Govt to launch 12th round of commercial coal mines auction on March 27

Modi, Narendra Modi

India hits 1 bn tonnes coal output; PM Modi says proud moment for country

PremiumCoal, coal plant

Parliamentary panel bats for structured timeline for coal gasification

Coal

Govt plans to set up trading exchange for domestically produced coal

Coal

India's thermal coal imports fall 15.3% to 12.16 mn tonnes in Feb

Of the total imports in January 2025, non-coking coal imports stood at 12.33 MT, lower than 13.40 MT imported a year ago.

Coking coal import volume was 5.23 MT, against 4.50 MT imported in January 2024.

"There is a subdued demand for imported material despite softness in seaborne prices, primarily due to ample stock available in the domestic market. We expect the weak trend to continue till the onset of summer," mjunction MD & CEO Vinaya Varma said.

The cumulative coal production in the April-January period rose by 5.88 per cent to 830.66 MT from 784.51 MT recorded during the corresponding period of the previous year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

real estate

Mandate 15-20% green space allocation for infra projects: CII-GBC report

work from office, office space, office work

Office supply down 1% across top 7 cities despite rise in demand: Colliers

india us trade deal

India, US to hold sectoral talks under trade pact in coming weeks: Govt

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

India's solar PV module capacity to reach 125 GW by 2030: Pralhad Joshi

US-India trade relations, US tariff reduction demands, non-tariff barriers, regulatory hurdles, US exports to India, US Chamber of Commerce, Coalition of Services Industries, Harley Davidson trade stance, USTR trade review, reciprocal tariffs April 2

India, US officials conclude round of talks on proposed trade pact: Report

Topics : coal industry coal sector India coal import Coal imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs SRH LIVE ScoreDC vs SRH Playing 11DC vs SRH Pitch ReportRR vs CSK Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon