India's GCC workforce to add 400,000 fresher jobs by 2030: FirstMeridian

India's GCC workforce to add 400,000 fresher jobs by 2030: FirstMeridian

This growth will lead to the creation of around 1.5 lakh jobs by 2026, with the GCC workforce projected to reach 3 million by 2030

Women make up 40 per cent of the GCC workforce in India, and this figure is expected to rise as inclusion efforts continue.

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

India's global capability centre (GCC) workforce, which will reach 3 million by 2030, is likely to create four lakh jobs for freshers by 2030 and is expected to witness a 3-5 per cent improvement in gender diversity, HR investment platform FirstMeridian said.

The GCC ecosystem in the country is growing rapidly, driven by a diverse talent pool, high digital literacy, cost advantages, and the involvement of many industries including IT, AI/ML, and data engineering, FirstMeridian Business Services CEO - IT Staffing, Sunil Nehra, said in a statement.

He said as India becomes the preferred destination for GCCs, the market is expected to be worth $110 billion by 2030.

 

This growth will lead to the creation of around 150,000 jobs by 2026, with the GCC workforce projected to reach 3 million by 2030, and a significant portion of these jobs, around one lakh, will be entry-level positions for freshers, said Nehra.

Women, he said, make up 40 per cent of the GCC workforce in India, and this figure is expected to rise as inclusion efforts continue.

While the overall gender ratio in the GCC workforce will remain stable, India is expected to see a 3-5 per cent improvement in gender diversity, as companies prioritise diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), he said.

Topics : india jobs workplace diversity

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

